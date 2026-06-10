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The rules surrounding federal student loan collections and Social Security protections can be confusing for borrowers. Karen Roach/Getty Images

After years of payment pauses, changing repayment programs and shifting federal student loan policies, many borrowers are once again paying close attention to their educational debt. But while student loans are often viewed as a concern that's limited to younger workers, the reality is that this type of debt is increasingly affecting older Americans, too. Millions of borrowers age 50 and older still carry federal student loan balances, after all, and many are approaching or already living in retirement with that debt intact.

At the same time, the monthly Social Security benefits that retirees receive have become more important for those on a fixed income, as high and now rising inflation has drastically increased living costs over the last few years. For many retirees, those monthly benefits represent a significant portion of their retirement income. That makes any potential threat to those payments particularly concerning, and that's especially true for retirees who are struggling to keep up with rising costs and debt obligations on a fixed income.

Among the questions older borrowers frequently ask is whether a student loan default could jeopardize their Social Security benefits. The rules surrounding federal student loan collections and Social Security protections can be complex, after all. So, how much of your Social Security check could really be at risk if you've defaulted on student loans? That's what we'll examine below.

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How much of your Social Security can a student loan default take?

While Social Security income is protected from many types of creditors, federal student loan debt has historically been treated differently under federal law. If you default on a federal student loan, the government has powerful collection tools available that private creditors generally don't have access to.

One of those tools is the ability to offset, or withhold, a portion of a borrower's Social Security benefits through the Treasury Offset Program, which allows the government to withhold up to 15% of a recipient's monthly Social Security benefit for defaulted federal student loan debt, subject to applicable rules and protections. As a result, the amount of your Social Security payment that could be at risk can vary significantly, depending on the size of your benefit payment and your individual circumstances.

For example, a retiree receiving a larger monthly Social Security benefit could see a greater dollar amount withheld than someone receiving a smaller benefit because that offset is a percentage of the payment, not a set dollar amount. However, the exact amount that can be collected depends on the collection rules in effect and the borrower's specific situation.

It's also important to understand that not all student loans are treated the same way. Federal student loans generally provide the government with collection powers that private student loan lenders do not possess. Borrowers with private student loans may face lawsuits or other collection actions if they fall behind on payments, but those creditors typically do not have the same authority to offset federal benefits, including Social Security.

That said, collection rules can change, and individual circumstances vary, so borrowers who are struggling with federal student loan payments should try to review their options before delinquency progresses to default. Taking action early can often provide access to repayment programs and other forms of assistance that may help borrowers avoid more serious collection efforts later.

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What debt relief options can help you avoid a student loan default?

If you're falling behind on student loan payments and are concerned about losing a portion of your benefits, default could be preventable. And, even borrowers who have already defaulted may have pathways to regain good standing.

For example, if you're dealing with federal student loans, an income-driven repayment plan could be one of the most effective tools to consider. These plans generally tie monthly payments to income and family size, which can make payments more manageable for retirees living primarily on Social Security and other fixed-income sources.

Loan rehabilitation may also be available for borrowers who have already defaulted. Rehabilitation programs typically require you to make a series of agreed-upon payments over a specified period, and if you complete the process, it can remove the default status and restore eligibility for certain benefits.

Loan consolidation is another potential option. With this approach, you may be able to move a defaulted federal loan into a new loan and, in turn, regain access to repayment programs that may help prevent future collection actions.

If your financial struggles extend beyond student loans, though, broader debt relief strategies may also help. Credit card balances, personal loans and medical debt can compete for limited retirement income, making it harder to stay current on student loan payments. Debt consolidation, debt management or debt settlement may provide relief in some situations, depending on your financial circumstances.

The bottom line

A federal student loan default can potentially affect Social Security benefits, making it an issue that retirees and older borrowers shouldn't ignore. While collection rules and policies continue to evolve, federal authorities can offset a portion of your Social Security payments to collect defaulted student loan debt. The good news, however, is that you typically have options before reaching that point. By exploring solutions like income-driven repayment plans, rehabilitation programs, consolidation opportunities and broader debt relief strategies early, you may be able to protect both your retirement income and your long-term financial stability.