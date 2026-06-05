Federal student loan changes go into effect July 1. Here are 4 questions borrowers need to ask now.

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The upcoming student loan changes could impact your finances, so make sure to ask the right questions now. designer491/Getty Images

Federal student loan borrowers have spent the last few years adapting to a series of major changes, from the end of pandemic-era payment pauses to the start of new repayment programs and shifting forgiveness rules. But now that many borrowers are starting to settle into their new repayment routines, another round of federal student loan changes is set to arrive. And, those changes, which are slated to go into effect on July 1, could potentially alter the options available to millions of student loan borrowers.

The upcoming changes won't necessarily require immediate action from every borrower with student loans. However, they could impact everything from which student loan repayment plans are available to which borrowers qualify for certain loan programs moving forward. The student loan decisions you make now can have long-term financial consequences, though, so waiting until after the rules take effect may leave some borrowers with fewer opportunities to adjust their strategies.

In turn, this is an important time to take stock of where you stand. Whether you're actively repaying your loans, exploring ways to lower your monthly payments or simply trying to understand how the changes could affect you, asking a few key questions before July rolls around could help you make more informed decisions in the weeks ahead.

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4 questions borrowers need to ask before federal student loan changes go into effect on July 1

Several federal student loan rules are set to change beginning July 1, including adjustments to the availability of repayment plans and borrower eligibility requirements. Before the deadline arrives, consider asking these four key questions to get prepared for what's to come:

Which repayment plan am I currently enrolled in?

One of the most important steps borrowers can take right now is confirming exactly which repayment plan they're using. Many borrowers signed up for income-driven repayment (IDR) plans years ago and may not have reviewed their status recently. But with changes affecting repayment options and enrollment pathways, understanding where you currently stand is essential.

If you're already enrolled in a qualifying plan, your next steps may differ from those who are using the Standard Repayment Plan or another repayment option. Reviewing your loan servicer account can help you verify your plan, monthly payment amount and any upcoming recertification requirements. Knowing your current repayment structure also makes it easier to compare alternatives to determine whether a different option could lower your monthly costs or better align with your long-term goals.

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Will I still qualify for the repayment option I want?

The eligibility requirements are changing for certain federal repayment plans, which means borrowers who currently assume they'll be able to enroll later may want to act sooner rather than later. But even those borrowers who aren't planning to switch repayment plans immediately may benefit from understanding how the new rules could affect future decisions.

That's because, for some borrowers, July 1 could represent a narrowing of available pathways into certain repayment programs. Others may discover that enrolling before the deadline provides access to options that may become more limited afterward. In turn, it's important to review your income, loan type and overall eligibility now. Waiting until after the changes take effect could reduce flexibility and potentially leave fewer choices available.

How will these changes impact my monthly budget?

A student loan payment doesn't exist in budgetary isolation. It competes with housing costs, credit card bills, insurance premiums, retirement contributions and everyday expenses, which means it's important to also ask how these repayment rules and other changes will impact your overall budget. Take the time to ask yourself that question, and then evaluate how potential changes to the payment process could affect your overall finances.

If your monthly obligation increases, would your current budget be able to absorb it comfortably? If not, are there adjustments you can make now? Running the numbers before the July 1 changes take effect can help prevent unpleasant budgetary surprises later. And, if a new repayment strategy lowers your monthly costs, it may also reveal opportunities to redirect savings toward other financial priorities.

Am I on track for my long-term repayment goals?

The July changes are a good reminder to revisit your bigger-picture objectives, so before the start of next month, take time to assess whether your current repayment approach still aligns with your long-term repayment goals. Ultimately, your ideal repayment strategy depends largely on what you're trying to accomplish, so asking yourself this question now may give you enough time to explore alternatives and make changes while options remain available.

For example, some borrowers may want to prioritize paying off debt as quickly as possible, and a plan that minimizes monthly payments may not be the best choice for someone who's aggressively aiming to eliminate debt. Others may be pursuing loan forgiveness opportunities or trying to keep monthly payments manageable while focusing on other financial goals, and a borrower pursuing forgiveness may prioritize different factors than someone focused solely on reducing interest costs.

The bottom line

Federal student loan changes taking effect on July 1 could alter repayment choices and planning opportunities for many borrowers. While the exact impact will vary from person to person, waiting until the deadline passes could limit your ability to respond strategically. By reviewing your current repayment plan, confirming your eligibility, evaluating the budget impact and reassessing your long-term goals now, you'll be in a stronger position to navigate the transition and make informed decisions about your student debt.