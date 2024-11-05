How much is the vice president paid?

The vice president of the U.S. — who occupies the second-highest office in the executive branch of the federal government and who in an emergency is first in line to succeed the president — doesn't earn the second-highest salary.

The president earns $400,000 per year, while next highest earner is the chief justice of the Supreme Court, who earns $300,000. Even associate justices on the high court, at $298,500, earn more than the vice president of the U.S., whose salary is currently set at $235,100 a year.

The last time the salary for the vice president position increased was in January 2019, when the role got a $4,400 raise, from $230,700.

The vice president's salary was set at $284,600 for 2024, according to an executive order on pay adjustments. However, a pay freeze has been in effect since 2019, meaning that only $235,100 of the vice president's salary is payable.

Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, a professor of history at Rice University, think the vice president's salary is reasonably commensurate with the duties of the role.

"American presidents and vice presidents are paid well compared to other world leaders — they are tilted toward the top," he told CBS MoneyWatch.

Brinkley noted that vice presidents don't always have a clearly defined job, making it more difficult to argue for a substantial pay hike. "It would be very hard to ask for a promotion by American taxpayers when you're constantly downplaying what your portfolio is."

By contrast, vice presidents are entitled to perks like Secret Service protection and access to private air travel. They can also earn hefty sums after leaving office through speaker fees and book deals.