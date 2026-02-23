We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A money market account can be an effective tool to help grow your money for 2027. SARAYUT/sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images

Just two months into 2026, savers could be forgiven for not contemplating their interest-earning opportunities for 2027. But that could be a mistake and one easily avoided by making strategic moves right now. With inflation declining in the most recent report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and expectations surrounding interest rate cuts for later this year growing, savers should do their best to take advantage of the high-rate environment of recent years while they still can. And with a traditional savings account utilizing a rate lower than 0.40% now, that's not one of the better ways to do so.

They can, however, still benefit by using a money market account. Not only does this unique savings vehicle operate like a traditional savings account, but it also has some features like check-writing that other accounts do not. It also won't require savers to freeze their money to earn a high rate like a certificate of deposit (CD) account would. And while money market accounts do have variable rates subject to change based on market conditions, they're still elevated enough now that they can withstand some reductions while still being profitable for many savers.

To better understand the value of a money market account currently, it helps to know how much interest savers stand to earn with this account type by the time 2027 rolls around. Below, we'll crunch the returns savers should consider.

See how much interest you could be earning with a top savings account online now.

How much interest will a money market account earn by 2027?

While the money market account's variable interest rate will make calculating returns here difficult, savers can still gain an approximate idea of what they stand to earn. Here's how much this account could earn by 2027, calculated using today's top rate, six different deposit amounts and the assumption that no money is added or withdrawn and that the rate remains the same:

$1,000 money market account at 4.00% after 10 months: $33.22

$33.22 $5,000 money market account at 4.00% after 10 months: $166.12

$166.12 $10,000 money market account at 4.00% after 10 months: $332.24

$332.24 $25,000 money market account at 4.00% after 10 months: $830.60

$830.60 $50,000 money market account at 4.00% after 10 months: $1,661.20

$1,661.20 $100,000 money market account at 4.00% after 10 months: $3,322.39

So savers can make less than $50 by early 2027 with this account type or more than $3,000, depending on their initial deposit amount. And they can easily earn more if they deposit additional money between now and next year, especially accounting for increasing compound interest.

Just be realistic about your interest-earning potential, however, as today's rates are unlikely to remain this competitive for much longer. It makes sense to get started sooner rather than later with as big a deposit as you can comfortably afford to leave in the account.

The bottom line

Interest earnings with a money market account remain competitive at this point in 2026 and are unlikely to wane so significantly as to reduce the efficacy of this account heading into 2027. Consider this account closely, then, as the interest-earning potential remains substantial. Just don't put too much into the account, either, as you will need to maintain a baseline of flexibility to avoid negating the interest you'd otherwise be able to earn here. Speak with a banking representative, too, who can better answer your questions and help you get set up with a safe and still profitable account.