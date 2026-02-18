We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Maintaining multiple bank accounts can be both stressful and, potentially, expensive if you don't meet the requirements the institution mandates. But there are ways to combine the features of multiple accounts into one, allowing for improved use. A money market account is one such option, as it functions primarily as a savings vehicle but can also be used as a checking account in which savers can pay their bills.

But that flexibility isn't the only highlight of this account, especially in today's elevated interest rate climate. These accounts also come with rates exponentially higher than what's otherwise available with a traditional savings account. And it won't require savers to lock their funds away to earn that high rate in the way they would with a certificate of deposit (CD) account. This makes it an obvious home for larger deposit amounts, such as $25,000, as savers can earn a sizable return on their principal while still maintaining access to the account as needed.

Before getting started, however, it helps to know how much interest a $25,000 money market account can actually earn this year. Below, we'll crunch the numbers.

How much interest will a $25,000 money market account earn in 2026?

Calculating the interest-earning capabilities of a money market account requires some speculation as the account has a variable rate that will adapt over time. And with interest rates widely expected to cool further later this year, your interest earnings will likely decline, too. Still, rates right now remain competitive, and they're not expected to drop substantially anytime soon, allowing savers to establish an approximate idea of their future earnings.

Here's how much interest a $25,000 money market account will earn this year, calculated using today's top rate, three different time periods and the assumptions that the rate remains the same and that no withdrawals are made:

$25,000 money market account at 4.00% after three months: $246.34

$246.34 $25,000 money market account at 4.00% after six months: $495.10

$495.10 $25,000 money market account at 4.00% after nine months: $746.31

Savers stand to earn hundreds of dollars and potentially close to $800 by November 2026 simply by depositing – and maintaining – $25,000 into this account. And, if they add more this year, their interest-earning ability will grow, too, thanks to the compound interest these accounts enjoy. Take a closer look, then, at your savings account options now, as you still have easy and secure ways to protect your money and grow your interest.

The bottom line

The interest-earning potential remains strong with money market accounts now, particularly for those willing to deposit large, five-figure amounts of money. But "potential" doesn't mean "guaranteed," and with returns on fixed-rate alternatives like CDs also competitive now, it's worth taking a broader look at all of your savings options before getting started. And don't dismiss the benefits of splitting your funds among accounts to both earn high rates while still maintaining a baseline of accessibility and flexibility in today's evolving economic environment.