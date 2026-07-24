Locking $40,000 into a 2-year CD account could prove to be a smart and lucrative choice for many savers now. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Millions of savers in today's unique economic climate find themselves torn between two different goals: protecting their money and maintaining access to it in case of a financial crisis. And they often find that there are few savings vehicles that can effectively accomplish both. High-yield savings and money market accounts, for example, both allow savers to make withdrawals and deposits as they're accustomed to with a traditional account. But they also both employ a variable interest rate that will change based on market conditions. While that won't necessarily impact their principal, it will result in different interest earnings over time.

A certificate of deposit (CD), meanwhile, has a fixed interest rate that often sits at or above 4% now. The downside here is that savers will need to lock their money into the account to earn that return. Still, in today's economy, with inflation sticky and stock market uncertainty pronounced, that can be a worthwhile exchange. That's especially true for larger amounts such as $40,000. By depositing $40,000 into a 2-year CD account, savers can lock in one of today's elevated rates for the next 24 months while protecting their principal from an unpredictable market in a way that they can't with a variable rate alternative or by investing. Then, in two years, in a different economy, savers can reposition their money based on market conditions at the time.

To better determine the value an account of this size and length represents, it helps to begin with the interest-earning potential. And that's simple to calculate thanks to the account's fixed rate. Below, we'll crunch the returns that savers will want to know.

Earn more interest on your money by opening a CD account now.

How much interest will a $40,000 2-year CD earn if opened now?

Interest rates tied to 2-year CDs are competitive right now and higher than what savers will be offered on a variety of alternative terms. Here's how much interest a $40,000 2-year CD can earn now, calculated against three of the top available rates and the assumption that there are no fees levied against the account before it hits the maturity date:

$40,000 2-year CD account at 4.15%: $3,388.89 upon account maturity

$3,388.89 upon account maturity $40,000 2-year CD account at 4.20%: $3,430.56 upon account maturity

$3,430.56 upon account maturity $40,000 2-year CD account at 4.30%: $3,513.96 upon account maturity

Savers can easily earn close to $3,400 with this account and potentially over $3,500. That said, these are just some of the top rates available right now and savers who want to earn as much as they can are encouraged to shop around online to see if they can find an account with higher rates than those outlined above. With online marketplaces making it easier than ever to complete this critical part of the process, you may be able to get started with an account sooner than anticipated.

Review your current CD account options here.

The bottom line

A $40,000 2-year CD account can produce a return worth comfortably more than $3,000 and potentially over $3,500, depending on the lender and the rate savers secure now. This interest is guaranteed in a way that variable rate account alternatives can't offer and the principal will be secured through two years of market uncertainty. While this return will require savers to temporarily sacrifice access to their funds, it could be a worthy exchange for the protection and earnings they'll easily earn in the interim. Just be confident in your ability to see the account through to its maturity date as an early withdrawal fee here could be costly, potentially even wiping out all of the interest earned to date.