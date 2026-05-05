How much interest will a $150,000 money market account earn now (and is it worth opening)?

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Savers should carefully calculate their interest-earning potential before opening a money market account right now. Kseniya Ovchinnikova/Getty Images

On the surface, depositing a large, six-figure amount of money into a savings account with an interest rate of around 4.00% may not make sense – especially not when stock market returns are reliably around 10% or higher. But in the unique economic terrain many savers find themselves in this May, the standard approach to saving and investing may require careful reconsideration. With inflation now at its highest point in years, high interest rates on hold until at least June and the need for a safe home for your money pronounced, a money market account has taken on new importance.

This account type comes with an average rate that's exponentially higher than the minimal 0.38% savers are earning with traditional accounts now. And savers won't need to lock their funds in the account as they would with a certificate of deposit (CD) account. Money market accounts also offer flexibility and ease of use as they come with check-writing features that will allow savers to streamline their banking needs with a single account.

So, savers may want to consider this account type now, even with an amount as large as $150,000. Below, we'll crunch the interest-earning potential of a money market account of this size.

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How much interest will a $150,000 money market account earn now?

Interest-earning projections for a money market account can be difficult to determine with precision, as the account has a variable rate that will change over time. Here's how much it can earn with a top available rate of 3.90% now, calculated over four periods and the assumption that the rate won't change:

$150,000 money market account at 3.90% after three months: $1,441.58

$1,441.58 $150,000 money market account at 3.90% after six months: $2,897.02

$2,897.02 $150,000 money market account at 3.90% after nine months: $4,366.45

$4,366.45 $150,000 money market account at 3.90% after one year: $5,850.00

Savers can earn between $1,440 and $5,850, approximately, with a money market account of this size if they act now. That said, the interest-earning capability is likely to change over an extended period. But with higher rates on hold right now, savers can feel somewhat comfortable with what they're likely to earn over the next three to six months, even if those earnings ultimately don't look precisely like those outlined above.

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Is a $150,000 money market account worth it now?

Depositing this much money into a money market account may not necessarily be the best move, especially considering the variety of alternatives you have. You can invest this money into real estate, for example, and both earn rental income and build equity simultaneously. You can also consider putting some or all of it into stocks or bonds, or even alternative assets like gold and silver.

At the same time, the need for a safe and reliable savings vehicle is understandable now. So, for some savers, this can still be the right move to make. The decision to deposit this much money into this type of account will ultimately come down to the saver in question, their current financial health, liquidity needs and long-term financial goals.

The bottom line

A $150,000 money market account will earn savers thousands of dollars over the next year, assuming rates here hold and that no withdrawals are made. At the same time, additional deposits could boost the interest-earning potential, too. Don't rush to open an account, however, without first exploring all of the relevant options you have for your $150,000, as you may find that the risks associated with alternative investments outweigh the savings you can secure by simply leaving these funds in the money market account for the next 12 months.