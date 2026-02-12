We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After the economic volatility millions of Americans experienced in recent years, it's understandable if some prefer to keep a large portion of their money in a savings account versus the stock market or in an asset that will perform erratically. While stock market returns, historically, are reliable, the performance drops can be considerable, and many may not prefer to endure those declines when other, reliable savings account options are available. And they may prefer to avoid those changes when they can still earn an interest rate of 4% or more on their money right now.

A money market account is one such way to do just that. Interest rates on this account type remain competitive, even following multiple Fed rate cuts over the past 18 months. And unlike high-yield savings accounts, money market accounts allow for check-writing. Unlike certificate of deposit (CD) accounts, they also permit withdrawals and deposits as needed. In other words, this account could provide the ideal balance of flexibility and decent interest earnings this year. While that's what will be required for any deposit, it's especially important for larger, six-figure ones.

To better understand the value of depositing $100,000 into a money market account in 2026, it helps to first know the interest-earning potential of an account of this size. Below, we'll break down the numbers.

How much interest will a $100,000 money market account earn in 2026?

Calculating the exact interest earnings of a money market account, regardless of the size, is difficult to do with precision because the account has a variable interest rate that will change over time. That said, crunching these numbers over a short period of time can give valuable insight into performance, as rates here are not expected to change substantially before the end of 2026.

Here, then, is how much a $100,000 money market account can earn in 2026, calculated against today's top rate, three periods and the assumptions that the rate will remain constant and no deposits or withdrawals are made during that time:

$100,000 money market account at 4.00% after three months: $958.34

$958.34 $100,000 money market account at 4.00% after six months: $1,980.39

$1,980.39 $100,000 money market account at 4.00% after nine months: $2,985.00

So, savers can earn around $1,000 here in just around 90 days or around three times that amount by November. While those returns are relatively modest compared to the deposit size, they're also safe, and the principal will remain secure even if the economic conditions change.

And, if savers add more to their accounts, their interest earnings will grow accordingly. If savers are willing to take the time to shop around for banks, they also may be able to find slightly higher rates than the 4.00%, especially if they use an online institution.

The bottom line

A $100,000 money market account can earn savers between $958 and $2,985 in interest before the end of 2026, approximately. While savers may be able to earn more with stocks and bonds, they may also lose more, too. A money market account doesn't come with that risk, and after the economic changes savers have endured in recent years, that may not necessarily be a bad thing. Consider your account options carefully, then, and consider speaking with a bank representative who can answer your specific questions and better help you determine your next steps.