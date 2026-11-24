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Interest earnings with a $40,000 CD account will rise significantly over the course of 2027. Nora Carol Photography/Getty Images

Saving money in the uneven economic climate of recent years has been challenging.

With inflation stubborn, albeit significantly lower than it was, higher interest rates leading to elevated borrowing costs and debts rising, saving even a small amount of money can be considered a success. But if you've been able to build a large savings account worth five figures, you're in an even better position. But you'll want to ensure that it's kept in a place that will both grow your interest and protect your principal from unpredictable market conditions.

A certificate of deposit (CD) account, then, merits serious consideration, especially if you have an amount such as $40,000 to work with. And with the fixed interest rates that CDs come with, you'll be able to determine your interest-earnings with precision. Still, not all CD rates will look the same, so savers who are looking to earn as much as possible on their account will want to spend the time now, in the final weeks of 2026, shopping around for rates and lenders. To better determine the value of an account of this size next year, however, it helps to start with the fundamentals. So, how much interest can a $40,000 CD account earn in 2027? That's what we'll calculate below.

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How much interest can a $40,000 CD account earn in 2027?

The interest rate environment is relatively steady now and it's not likely to look markedly different by January 1, though it could be slightly hotter if the Federal Reserve issues another rate hike before the end of the year.

Using today's top rates and terms for reference, then, here's how much interest savers can expect to earn with a $40,000 CD account in 2027:

$40,000 3-month CD at 4.85%: $476.42 upon account maturity

$476.42 upon account maturity $40,000 6-month CD at 4.40%: $870.53 upon account maturity

$870.53 upon account maturity $40,000 9-month CD at 4.40%: $1,312.87 upon account maturity

$1,312.87 upon account maturity $40,000 1-year CD at 4.65%: $1,860.00 upon account maturity

Savers can earn between $476 and $1,860, approximately, with a $40,000 CD account in 2027 and potentially more if they can find an account with a rate that's even higher than those outlined above. But it's critical that you calculate your ability to maintain the account through the maturity date. If you can't, an early withdrawal fee on an account of this size, particularly those over the six-month mark, could be costly.

Start shopping for high-rate CD accounts online today.

Is a high-yield savings account the smarter place to keep your $40,000 now?

A high-yield savings account can be an attractive alternative for savers who want to maintain access to their funds while still earning one of today's competitive interest rates. The top high-yield savings account rates sit around 4.20% currently, only slightly below the CD rates outlined above. And the rates are variable, meaning that they'll rise should the interest rate climate heat up in the months ahead.

The fixed CD rate, by comparison, won't. And while high-yield savings account rates can also fall based on market conditions, that appears unlikely to happen right now, making this unique account type a viable alternative for savers to consider heading into 2027.

The bottom line

A $40,000 CD account could generate hundreds and potentially thousands of dollars worth of interest for savers in 2027. But those same savers can also realize a similar, though slightly lower return, with a high-yield savings account, too (and they won't need to forego access to their money the way the CD requires). Carefully consider both options before making a final decision and don't discount the advantages of splitting the funds between both account types, which will allow you to earn a fixed, higher rate while still maintaining a baseline of accessibility and flexibility to pivot as needed.