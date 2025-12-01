We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Interest earnings on a high-yield savings account can still be significant, especially over an extended period. krisanapong detraphiphat/Getty Images

When was the last time you glanced at the interest earnings you've been accumulating with your traditional savings account?

If you've had difficulty locating any interest earned to date, it's understandable why. The average interest rate on a traditional savings account is considerably below 1% right now, according to the FDIC. Put another way, savers are earning just 40 cents for every $100 deposited into one of these account types (with a median rate of 0.40%). Not only does this mean that your money isn't keeping pace with inflation, but you're essentially losing money by not shifting your savings out of one of these accounts and into a high-yield one now.

While the interest rate environment is cooler now than it was one year ago, returns on high-yield savings accounts, for example, are still substantial. And they're exponentially higher than what's being offered with traditional savings accounts. Unlike certificate of deposit (CD) accounts, savers who open a high-yield savings account won't need to sacrifice access to their funds, allowing them to make withdrawals and deposits as they've become accustomed to.

Because of these unique features, a high-yield savings account can be a viable and potentially profitable home for a large, five-figure amount of money, such as $50,000. But how much interest can this account really earn now, calculated against today's readily available rates? Below, we'll do the math.

Start earning more interest with a high-yield savings account now.

How much interest can a $50,000 high-yield savings account earn in 2026?

High-yield savings accounts employ variable interest rates, meaning that they will evolve based on market conditions. This makes long-term interest-earning calculations difficult to complete with precision. Still, savers considering these accounts now can gain an approximate idea of what they stand to earn with this deposit size. Here's how much interest it can earn next year, calculated against two available rates and four different lengths, assuming the rate remains constant:

$50,000 high-yield savings account at 4.20% after 3 months: $516.93

$516.93 $50,000 high-yield savings account at 4.16% after 3 months: $512.08

$50,000 high-yield savings account at 4.20% after 6 months: $1,039.20

$1,039.20 $50,000 high-yield savings account at 4.16% after 6 months: $1,029.40

$50,000 high-yield savings account at 4.20% after 9 months: $1,566.87

$1,566.87 $50,000 high-yield savings account at 4.16% after 9 months: $1,552.03

$50,000 high-yield savings account at 4.20% after 1 year: $2,100.00

$2,100.00 $50,000 high-yield savings account at 4.16% after 1 year: $2,080.00

Savers can potentially earn hundreds and likely thousands of dollars with a high-yield savings account of this size opened for early 2026. Just remember that rates here can and likely will change, and if you wind up making more withdrawals than deposits, your interest-earning capability will suffer, too. But with rates comfortably over 4% this December, this unique account can be a viable home for your $50,000 in the new year.

Get started with a high-yield savings account online now.

The bottom line

Savers who open a $50,000 high-yield savings account for 2025 can potentially earn between $517 and $2,100 next year. But thanks to the variable rate the account comes with, the potential here may not match the guaranteed interest a CD account offers. Consider closely comparing both, then, before making a final decision. Whatever decision you ultimately make, just be sure to keep minimal funds in your traditional savings account. With the rate climate still relatively high, it doesn't make sense to forego higher interest-earning alternative accounts by sticking with a traditional option now.