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It may be worth locking your money into a high-rate CD account now that interest rates are holding steady again. Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you have a large, five-figure amount of money, such as $90,000, in your savings account now, investing it in stocks, bonds, real estate or a mix of all three may seem like the best approach. After all, stock market returns in recent years have been as high as 16%. Even the best interest rate on a certificate of deposit (CD) account, for example, tops out around 4% now, making stocks exponentially more profitable.

That said, stock market swings can be substantial and, depending on the economy, your gains can be wiped out overnight. That's not a concern with a CD account, which has a fixed interest rate that will allow you to earn a big return no matter how the market evolves during the account's term. While the interest-earning potential of a $90,000 investment can be significant, it won't be guaranteed the way the CD account will.

It makes sense, then, to calculate the interest-earning potential the CD offers before making a final decision on your next steps. Below, we'll crunch the returns that savers need to know now.

See how much interest you could be earning with a CD account now.

Here's how much interest a $90,000 CD account can earn savers now

In today's uncertain economic climate, storing $90,000 in a CD account may make more sense for savers than it would have in the past. Here's how much interest savers stand to earn with a deposit of this size with six different terms, calculated against the top rates each account comes with and the assumption that no early withdrawal penalties are issued against the accounts:

$90,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $864.95 upon maturity

$864.95 upon maturity $90,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $1,826.47 upon maturity

$1,826.47 upon maturity $90,000 9-month CD at 4.00%: $2,686.71 upon maturity

$2,686.71 upon maturity $90,000 1-year CD at 4.11%: $3,699.00 upon maturity

$3,699.00 upon maturity $90,000 18-month CD at 4.15%: $5,660.23 upon maturity

$5,660.23 upon maturity $90,000 2-year CD at 4.16%: $7,643.75 upon maturity

While depositing $90,000 in a CD may feel unconventional, a quick review of the interest-earning ability of an account of this size can easily dispel that interpretation. Savers will earn close to $900 in just three months with a CD of this size, approximately, and more than $7,600 if they keep the account fully funded for the next 24 months.

So don't dismiss a CD account without first calculating the interest-earning potential it now represents. With the right term and rate, you can still earn a substantial return while protecting your principal in today's uncertain economic terrain.

Protect your money with a high-rate CD account here.

Other places to keep your $90,000 now

If you don't want to have to lock your funds away to earn an interest rate of approximately 4% now, you don't have to. Here are two alternative accounts with similar rates, minus the accessibility restrictions that CD accounts mandate:

A high-yield savings account: Rates on this account type

Rates on A money market account: This account also comes with competitive interest rates now, though rates here, too, are also variable. That said, money market accounts

The bottom line

A $90,000 CD account can easily earn savers hundreds and potentially thousands of dollars worth of interest now — if they keep the account frozen. But they don't have to deal with the restrictions the account employs and can still earn a similar rate (albeit a variable one) with a high-yield savings or money market account instead. It's worth carefully examining all three savings vehicles, then, to better decide which makes the most sense for your $90,000 both right now and over the upcoming months and years.