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The interest-earning potential of a $7,500 CD account could be advantageous for savers right now. SimpleImages/Getty Images

Saving money in the economic climate of recent years has been difficult for many Americans. Thanks to decades-high inflation (which is still above target, albeit much lower), elevated interest rates, and market uncertainty, saving just a few thousand dollars was difficult. However, if you've been able to do so, even with a modest amount such as $7,500, you'll want to ensure that where you keep it is both safe and profitable. And a traditional savings account with an average rate of just 0.39% is increasingly a poor place to store it.

Fortunately, there are still viable, potentially lucrative savings vehicles to explore, even after the rate climate cooled a bit over the past 18 months. A certificate of deposit (CD) account, for example, still comes with interest rates around 4%. The rates on the account are also fixed, meaning that they won't rise or fall based on market conditions, and more importantly, your interest earnings will be precise and reliable. In other words, this could be the ideal home for your $7,500.

Before getting started, however, it helps to know the interest-earning potential a deposit of this size can ultimately generate. Below, we'll break down the math that savers need to know.

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How much interest can $7,500 earn in a CD right now?

The interest-earning potential of a CD will be determined by three factors – the deposit amount, the interest rate and the term (or length) of the account. Here's how much a $7,500 CD can make right now, calculated against a variety of available rates and terms and the assumption that no fees or penalties reduce the earnings:

$7,500 3-month CD at 3.90%: $72.08 upon maturity

$72.08 $7,500 6-month CD at 4.15%: $154.04 upon maturity

$154.04 upon maturity $7,500 9-month CD at 4.00%: $223.89 upon maturity

$223.89 upon maturity $7,500 1-year CD at 4.10%: $307.50 upon maturity

$307.50 upon maturity $7,500 18-month CD at 4.00%: $454.47 upon maturity

$454.47 upon maturity $7,500 2-year CD at 4.05%: $619.80 upon maturity

$619.80 upon maturity $7,500 3-year CD at 3.95%: $924.32 upon maturity

$924.32 upon maturity $7,500 5-year CD at 4.00%: $1,624.90 upon maturity

Savers stand to earn around $70 with an account of this size in just three months or more than $1,600 if they leave it untouched for five years. With plenty of profitable rates and terms to choose from, there's likely one that fits your savings goals without being too restrictive. Just be confident in your ability to keep the funds frozen through the maturity date or the fee you pay to regain access to your funds could easily wipe out all of the interest earned to that point.

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Don't forget to shop around for CDs

Borrowers looking for low interest rates on their loan options are encouraged to shop around to find affordable options. Savers, however, should take the same approach to improve their chances of finding the highest-rate, most lucrative account. For prospective CD account holders, that means reviewing your local banking options but also investigating online banks and lending institutions.

Since the latter type often has fewer expenses without a local branch to maintain, they're in a position to convert those savings into more competitive rates for account holders. You won't know which banks are the most competitive, however, without first taking some time to research your options (and don't forget about fees and penalties, which can reduce the value of a higher interest rate).

The bottom line

A $7,500 CD account can generate under $100 or more than $1,600 if opened right now, in the interest rate environment of spring 2026. With the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates paused and with no clear insight into when they may fall again, savers should be strategic and use this time to thoroughly shop around to locate the highest rate CD account with the fewest fees and penalties. This will ensure that savers secure the maximum benefit for their hard-earned money both now and into the future.