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Locking in a CD rate now could preserve a strong return for the next year, even if rates shift over time. PATCHARIN SAENLAKON/Getty Images

For much of the last two years, savers have enjoyed something that rarely lasts for long: the opportunity to earn meaningful returns on cash without taking on market risk. And, while there are numerous ways to do that, certificate of deposit (CD) accounts have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the higher-rate environment, rewarding those willing to lock away their money with yields that have outpaced inflation for extended stretches.

But that window may not stay open forever. While the Federal Reserve has held rates steady at the last several meetings, investors and economists continue to debate when policymakers could begin lowering borrowing costs again. Even if the timing remains uncertain, banks typically adjust deposit rates ahead of major policy shifts, making today's top CD offers far from guaranteed. That backdrop makes this an important time for anyone considering a CD.

Locking in a competitive yield now could preserve a strong return for the next year, regardless of what happens to rates later. Before opening an account, though, it helps to know exactly what your deposit could earn — and how that compares to leaving the same money in a traditional savings account.

Compare today's top CD account rates online and find the best fit now.

How much interest will a $50,000 1-year CD earn if opened this August?

The best 1-year CD rates available today run from roughly 4.17% to 4.40% APY, a wider spread than savers have seen in some recent months. Assuming no early withdrawal penalties or fees eat into the balance, here's what a $50,000 deposit would earn by maturity at each rate:

$50,000 1-year CD at 4.40%: $2,200.00 in interest

$2,200.00 in interest $50,000 1-year CD at 4.35%: $2,175.00 in interest

$2,175.00 in interest $50,000 1-year CD at 4.20%: $2,100.00 in interest

$2,100.00 in interest $50,000 1-year CD at 4.17%: $2,085.00 in interest

That's a $115 difference between the top and bottom rates on this list alone — money that comes down entirely to which institution a saver chooses, not any added risk or effort on their part. On the high end, $50,000 would grow by $2,200 without the principal ever being at risk, which works out to just over $6 a day in guaranteed earnings for a full year. Even at the lower end of this range, the return still comfortably beats what most brick-and-mortar banks are paying on standard savings products right now.

See how much you could earn with a top CD account here.

Can you earn more with a traditional savings account right now?

When it comes to earning the same — or more — with a traditional savings account, the short answer is no, you can't, at least not with a savings account rate that aligns with the national average.

Traditional savings accounts are currently paying around 0.38% APY on average, a rate that's barely moved in either direction despite the swings in Fed policy over the past year. At that rate, a $50,000 deposit would earn just $190 over 12 months — a fraction of what even the lowest CD rate on this list would generate, and a difference of nearly $1,900 compared with the top offer.

That gap illustrates a point worth remembering: Not every deposit account benefits equally from a high-rate environment. While top-tier, high-yield savings accounts and CDs have kept pace with elevated benchmark rates, the average savings account at a traditional bank largely hasn't. For a saver comparing a 1-year CD against whatever their existing bank offers by default, the math typically isn't close.

That said, a high-yield savings account paying closer to today's top CD rates would narrow the gap considerably, and it comes with an advantage a CD doesn't: full access to the funds without an early withdrawal penalty. The trade-off is that those rates are variable, so if the Fed does eventually cut again, that yield could start drifting down before the year is out — while a CD locked in this August would keep paying its original rate straight through to next summer, regardless of what the Fed does in between.

The bottom line

A $50,000 deposit in a 1-year CD opened this August could earn anywhere from $2,085 to $2,200, depending on which of today's top rates a saver secures. A savings account paying the national average, by contrast, would generate just $190 over the same period — a difference substantial enough to make rate-shopping worth the time it takes.

The right account still depends on individual circumstances, though. A CD offers a locked-in return that won't move regardless of what the Fed decides at its next meeting, while a high-yield savings account trades some of that certainty for flexibility. But for $50,000 sitting in an account paying anywhere close to the 0.38% national average, the cost of inaction is easy to calculate — and it's a cost most savers don't need to keep paying.