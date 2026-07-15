We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A $250,000 deposit into the right CD account could translate into hefty interest earnings over the course of a year. Andrii Yalanskyi/Getty Images

For savers with a substantial amount of cash on hand, the question isn't just whether they should take steps to earn interest on it. In today's inflationary environment, that's a given. The real question to ask in this landscape is how savers can earn as much interest as possible without taking on unnecessary risk. With stock market volatility a regular occurrence right now, deposit accounts are one of the few places where the returns are predictable — and either outpace or keep up with inflation — from day one.

That predictability has become increasingly valuable in this economic climate, as a number of major hurdles, from rising consumer goods prices to a tough job market, are impacting people's finances. Those challenges have prompted the Federal Reserve to keep rates paused for now, and the upside is that many banks and credit unions are continuing to offer competitive yields on certificates of deposit (CDs) and high-yield savings accounts. Those rates may not stay elevated forever, though, so today's offers are generally worth a closer look for anyone with a large cash balance.

When you're working with a six-figure balance, though, even a few hundredths of a percentage point can translate into hefty additional earnings over the course of a year. So, how much interest can you actually earn on a $250,000 deposit into a 1-year CD account at today's rates?

Compare your top CD and savings account options online today.

How much interest can a $250,000 1-year CD account earn now?

The top rates offered on 1-year CDs right now generally range between 4.11% and 4.15% APY, depending on the bank or credit union. Assuming no early withdrawal penalties or fees reduce the balance, here's what a $250,000 deposit would generate at those rates by maturity:

$250,000 1-year CD at 4.11%: $10,275.00 in interest

$10,275.00 in interest $250,000 1-year CD at 4.15%: $10,375.00 in interest

That $100 gap between the two rates might look small on paper, but it underscores a broader point: At this deposit size, shopping around for the highest available rate is worth the extra effort.

On the higher end, a saver would collect over $10,000 without touching the principal or taking on any investment risk — which is money that would otherwise sit dormant in an account paying next to nothing. Spread across the year, that's roughly $28 per day in guaranteed earnings, locked in regardless of what the Federal Reserve does with rates between now and next summer.

See how much you could earn with a top CD account here.

How much interest will a $250,000 high-yield savings account earn over the next year?

A high-yield savings account paying 4.10% would produce a similar outcome on paper. A $250,000 deposit at that rate would earn approximately $10,250.00 over 12 months, assuming the rate held steady the entire time. That's within $25 of the lower CD rate and about $125 less than the higher one — a gap narrow enough that the decision between the two types of deposit accounts often hinges on more than just the numbers.

The meaningful difference here is that a high-yield savings rate is variable, while the rates offered on CDs are fixed. So, if the Fed were to raise rates in response to persistent inflation, a savings account's yield could climb along with it, potentially outpacing what a CD locked in months earlier. But the reverse is also true. If rates fall, that savings yield falls too, while the CD keeps paying its original rate until it matures, regardless of what happens in the broader economy.

For a saver with $250,000, that trade-off carries real weight. A high-yield savings account preserves full access to the funds without penalty, which matters if even a portion of that balance might be needed before the year is out. A CD, by contrast, offers certainty — a known return on a known date — in exchange for giving up flexibility during the term.

The bottom line

A $250,000 deposit in a 1-year CD opened now stands to earn somewhere between roughly $10,275 and $10,375 by next summer, depending on the rate secured. A comparable high-yield savings account would land close behind at around $10,250, with the trade-off of a variable rate but full access to the cash if it's needed.

Neither option is inherently better, however. The right choice ultimately depends on whether certainty or flexibility matters more for that particular $250,000. What is clear is that leaving a sum this large in a traditional savings account — still averaging well under 1% nationally — means leaving thousands of dollars in potential earnings unclaimed over the next 12 months.