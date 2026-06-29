Here's how much interest a $25,000 long-term CD will earn if opened this July

A $25,000 long-term CD account merits serious consideration from savers right now. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Interest rates change often and, depending on the product, they can even change daily. Mortgage interest rates, for example, can swing significantly day to day. Interest rates on savings accounts, however, though they can change too, are a bit steadier. That's particularly applicable now after the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates frozen throughout the first half of 2026. With no expectation that the central bank will cut rates when it meets again in July, and with the potential for an interest rate hike growing, savers may find now to be an appropriate time to start shopping around for high-interest-earning accounts.

This is important to get right when considering a certificate of deposit (CD) account, as it comes with a fixed interest rate that won't respond to market conditions. So, if rates rise in the future, account holders won't be able to take advantage. They'll need to find the best rate they can right now. This becomes even more important, however, when a large, six-figure sum such as $25,000 is in play. And it's even more important to get it right for a long-term CD, which will lock those funds away for 18 months or longer.

To determine the value of an account of this size and length now, savers should start with the interest-earning capacity. So, how much interest can a $25,000 long-term CD earn if opened this July? That's what we'll calculate below.

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How much interest will a $25,000 long-term CD earn if opened this July?

Due to the fixed rate the account utilizes, it's simple to determine the exact amount of interest savers will earn with a CD account. Here's what they can expect to make with a $25,000 long-term CD account if they get started this week, using the top rates associated with five different terms and the assumption that no fees are assessed against the account before it hits its maturity date:

$25,000 18-month CD at 4.20%: $1,591.42 upon maturity

$1,591.42 upon maturity $25,000 2-year CD at 4.16%: $2,123.46 upon maturity

$2,123.46 upon maturity $25,000 3-year CD at 4.15%: $3,243.46 upon maturity

$3,243.46 upon maturity $25,000 5-year CD at 4.20%: $5,709.91 upon maturity

$5,709.91 upon maturity $25,000 10-year CD at 4.30%: $13,087.55 upon maturity

Savers can earn just under $1,600 with an 18-month CD, just over $13,000 with a 10-year option, or somewhere in between, depending on the term and rate they lock in right now. So there are thousands of dollars to be earned with an account of this size, and that return will be guaranteed, unlike what savers can expect to get with variable-rate account alternatives.

And they won't need to worry about any market instability as they would with an investment. With online marketplaces listing rates, terms, banks and more in one easy-to-navigate location, savers can easily get started right now.

Shop for the top CD accounts online here.

The bottom line

A $25,000 long-term CD account won't be the right choice for every saver. But for those looking to secure long-term protection for their money, savers who can afford to part with this much money for an extended period, and for those who want to earn a substantial return with no risk, it can be the right account in the right amount this July. That said, with rates here still high, it may also be worth exploring different deposit amounts and terms to find one that makes the most financial sense for you now and in the future.