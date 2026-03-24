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A $2,500 CD account could be worth opening for savers now that interest rate cuts are on pause again. Mansoreh Motamedi/Getty Images

A certificate of deposit (CD) account isn't always the easiest type of savings account to manage. And that's especially true right now. With unemployment on the rise, inflation stagnating (if cooled) and the need for liquidity more elevated than usual, locking your money away with a fixed-rate CD account may not be the easiest decision to make. And, an early withdrawal penalty can easily negate all of the interest earned on the account to that point.

But what if savers were to open an account with a smaller, more manageable amount, such as $2,500? This can leave savers with the rest of their money to work with as needed while still allowing them to benefit from today's elevated interest rate environment. Considering that CD interest rates are still competitive, and that they'll remain the same until the account has matured, this could be the smart, viable home for a smaller deposit right now.

Before getting started, however, it helps to know the interest-earning potential this account type offers. So, how much interest can a $2,500 CD account actually earn in the remaining months of 2026? Below, we'll break down the numbers savers need to know.

See how much interest you could be earning with a high-rate CD account here.

How much interest can a $2,500 CD earn in 2026?

CD interest is calculated using three primary figures – the amount being deposited, the interest rate on the account and the CD term length in which the interest will accrue. Here's how much a $2,500 CD account will earn in the remaining months of the year, then, calculated using all three (and the assumption that no penalties are issued against the account):

$2,500 3-month CD at 3.90%: $24.03 upon maturity

$24.03 upon maturity $2,500 6-month CD at 4.15%: $51.35 upon maturity

$51.35 upon maturity $2,500 9-month CD at 4.00%: $74.63 upon maturity

So savers stand to earn between $24 and $75, approximately, with an account of this size this year. While those interest earnings may not be as significant as savers prefer, the real benefit with this account now is the added protection it provides against market uncertainty.

CD rates won't change from what they are once they're locked in. That means your interest will be guaranteed and the principal will be protected, both from market conditions and a cycle of withdrawals and deposits that it may otherwise be accustomed to with other accounts. Consider your options carefully, then, but if you can afford to keep it frozen for one of these terms, it may be a viable savings option.

Get started with a CD account online now.

How much interest can a $2,500 high-yield savings account earn in 2026?

Want to maintain access to all of your money – even $2,500 – while still earning a competitive rate? Then a high-yield savings account may be worth it for you now, instead. While these accounts have variable rates that can rise or fall based on market conditions, the chances of a decrease in the foreseeable future look low right now, especially if the Federal Reserve continues to extend its interest rate pause approach.

Still, some speculation will be required here as the high-yield savings account rate is unlikely to remain identical month to month, and it's especially likely to change by the end of the year. Here's how much interest a $2,500 high-yield savings account can earn in 2026, on the assumption that the rate remains constant through December:

$2,500 high-yield savings account at 4.09% after three months: $25.18

$25.18 $2,500 high-yield savings account at 4.09% after six months: $50.61

$50.61 $2,500 high-yield savings account at 4.09% after nine months: $76.30

The interest-earning potential here is roughly the same as a CD, but this account type is better positioned to exploit additional rate hikes ahead, while the CD account rate will remain the same, no matter if rates drop or rise. Consider both carefully, then, before getting started, and explore the pros and cons of splitting your funds between both to best determine your next step.

The bottom line

A $2,500 CD account can earn between $24 and $75 in the remaining months of 2026, almost exactly what a high-yield savings account with the same deposit stands to earn. With both accounts offering different advantages, however, it can be worth analyzing both to best determine which fits your savings goals better. Consider online banks, too, when shopping around, as they tend to offer better rates and more competitive terms for savers compared to banks with physical, in-person locations.