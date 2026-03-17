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Interest earnings with a money market account will pile up over time, especially if the account is left untouched. RixSix/Getty Images

In the elevated interest rate landscape of recent years, savers could be forgiven for exclusively focusing on certificate of deposit (CD) accounts. After all, at points in 2023 and 2024, rates here were as high as 6% and 7%. And those rates were fixed, allowing savers to earn a guaranteed return despite any market conditions that caused the rate climate to change before the account mature. So it became a natural home for savers looking to protect and grow a large, five-figure amount of money such as $20,000.

But the economic climate is changing again. Interest rates have declined but remain competitive now and look to be steady with interest rate cuts paused. At the same time, locking your money in a CD may not be as advantageous, especially if you need access to the funds in today's sticky inflationary environment. Right now, in fact, it may be better to deposit that $20,000 into a money market account. These accounts won't lock your money away, so you'll be free to make deposits and withdrawals as needed. They also come with check-writing features other savings accounts do not. And, perhaps most importantly, they still come with competitive interest rates, making it a viable home for your money now.

So, how much interest can a $20,000 money market account actually earn in 2026? Below, we'll crunch the returns savers should know.

See how much interest you could be earning with a high-rate savings account here.

How much interest can a $20,000 money market account earn in 2026?

Money market accounts have variable interest rates that will change over time, making long-term interest-earning projections difficult to calculate with precision. But with rates unlikely to change dramatically (the Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rate cuts on hold this week), savers can still gain an approximate idea of what they stand to earn now.

Here's how much interest a $20,000 money market account will earn this year, then, calculated using today's top rate and the assumption that it remains constant through the end of the year:

$20,000 money market account at 4.00% after three months: $197.07

$197.07 $20,000 money market account at 4.00% after six months: $396.08

$396.08 $20,000 money market account at 4.00% after nine months: $597.05

Savers stand to earn between $200 and $600, approximately, with a $20,000 money market account this year, if they act now. And, if they add more funds to the account during any of these time periods, they can potentially earn even more. Consider taking the time to shop around online now for high-rate money market accounts, as they remain a viable savings tool for many.

Get started with a money market account online now.

The bottom line

A $20,000 money market account can earn savers hundreds of dollars in interest this year, or more, depending on how much they ultimately deposit. And they can earn this return without having to lock their money away (as they would with a CD) and with more than the minimal features a high-yield savings account offers. Consider this unique savings account now, then, for your savings goals and look to speak with a banking representative directly who can help you get started while interest rates are still competitive.