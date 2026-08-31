Savers with $150,000 in their bank account may want to consider the benefits of transferring their funds into a 1-year CD account now. Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you currently have access to $150,000, maintaining the ability to add and withdraw from it is understandably important right now. With inflation still elevated, the potential for an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve substantial for when the bank meets again in September and concerns over unemployment growing (not to mention credit card balances rising), sacrificing access to your funds may feel unwise right now. But what if that loss of access and flexibility was brief and temporary? And what if the reward for limiting accessibility was an interest rate of around 4% now?

These are the questions savers contemplating the use of a certificate of deposit (CD) account are contending with right now. By transferring $150,000 into a 1-year CD, for example, savers will be able to protect their principal from market conditions while earning a fixed rate of return for the next 12 months. That's something that variable-rate savings account alternatives can't offer and it's something that investing can't, either. Still, with an early withdrawal penalty looming for savers who can't see the account through to its maturity date and with that penalty being costly on an account of this size, it's important that savers understand the value of the account before getting started.

So, how much interest can a $150,000 CD account actually earn over the next year? That's what we'll break down below.

Learn how much interest you could be earning on your money with a CD account here.

How much interest can a $150,000 CD account earn over the next year?

The top 1-year CD account interest rates currently range from 4.20% to 4.30%, though savers may be able to find slightly higher rates by diligently shopping around online. With a $150,000 deposit made now, here's how much interest savers can expect to see once the account matures in one year:

$150,000 1-year CD at 4.20%: $6,300.00 upon account maturity

$6,300.00 upon account maturity $150,000 1-year CD at 4.25%: $6,375.00 upon account maturity

$6,375.00 upon account maturity $150,000 1-year CD at 4.30%: $6,450.00 upon account maturity

All three of these rates are up noticeably from where they sat in May, when savers were able to lock in a 4.10% rate (with a return worth $6,150.00). And with the chances of a September interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve currently over 60% according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, they could soon increase again.

That said, there's no guarantee that they actually will or that banks haven't already taken that possibility into account by preemptively adjusting their rate offers, meaning that there may be no material difference post-Fed meeting. It makes sense, then, to start earning more interest on your money now. With online marketplaces listing rates, lenders, terms and conditions all in one location, you may even be able to get started as soon as today.

Open a high-rate CD account online now.

The bottom line

With interest earnings ranging from $6,300 to $6,450 with a $150,000 1-year CD account opened right now, savers may want to seriously consider an account of this size now. Thanks to the account's fixed rate, they'll be guaranteed to earn a monthly return over $500 each month for the next year while still protecting their principal. Then, in a year, when market conditions have evolved and with more insight into the broader economic climate, they can pivot as needed, this time with thousands of dollars more to work with.