A 2-year CD account merits serious consideration for savers looking to protect their money in today's uneven economic climate. Phiwath Jittamas/Getty Images

With an interest rate hike on the horizon from the Federal Reserve for later this week, many savers find themselves looking for secure homes for their money. Higher interest rates will lead to elevated borrowing costs and, combined with stubborn inflation, the purchasing power of the dollar could erode further. If savers lock their money into a certificate of deposit (CD) account, however, they'll protect their principal from volatile market conditions while earning a fixed rate of return worth around 4%. That's an attractive recourse for all savers, but especially those with large, six-figure amounts such as $150,000 that need protection now.

A 2-year CD merits serious consideration in this climate. By locking money into an account for the next two years, savers won't need to worry about adverse market conditions until September 2028. In the interim, they'll protect their principal and earn a return worth thousands of dollars all while being able to focus their attention on more pressing financial matters. With an early withdrawal fee hanging in the balance for those who can't maintain the account, however, and with that being steep on a CD of this size, it's helpful to begin with the interest-earning potential.

Locking this much money away for this long, after all, will need to be worth it. So, how much interest can a $150,000 2-year CD account actually earn savers right now? That's what we'll break down below.

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Here's how much interest a $150,000 2-year CD account can earn now

The top 2-year CD rates available this September range from 4.30% to 4.40%, though savers should expect to see some variability among banks, underscoring the importance of shopping around online before making any deposits. Using these rates as a guide, here's how much interest a $150,000 2-year CD account will earn savers who act now, assuming the account is maintained without penalty up until the maturity date:

$150,000 2-year CD at 4.30%: $13,177.35 upon account maturity

$13,177.35 upon account maturity $150,000 2-year CD at 4.35%: $13,333.84 upon account maturity

$13,333.84 upon account maturity $150,000 2-year CD at 4.40%: $13,490.40 upon account maturity

A $150,000 2-year CD can earn savers a return ranging from $13,178 to $13,490, approximately, if secured right now. For context, a $150,000 2-year CD account would have earned savers a return worth $12,427.25 if opened in September 2025, when the top rate on this term was just 4.06%, so rates and returns here are considerably more lucrative than they were.

And they're readily available today, especially if savers are willing to use an online bank, which often offers more competitive terms than those with in-person branch locations. Fortunately, online marketplaces make it easier than ever to compare all of your options in a single location and, with some time spent researching rates and banks, you may even be able to get started as soon as today.

Learn more about your current CD account options online now.

The bottom line

With a return worth more than $13,000, a fixed rate providing financial protection for the next 24 months and the peace of mind knowing that your six-figure amount of money isn't subject to a changing, volatile market, a $150,000 2-year CD account could be worth considering right now. That said, locking your money away for this long won't be the right choice for each saver, either. So take the time to consider your options and don't hesitate to reach out to a banking representative directly who can help you better decide on your next move.