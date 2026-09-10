Here's how much interest a $150,000 18-month CD can earn now (and why it's worth opening)

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Interest earnings on a $150,000 18-month CD account will rise substantially, but the return isn't the only feature savers should know about. Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you have $150,000 saved up in today's economy and aren't sure about which move to make next, a certificate of deposit (CD) account at least merits consideration.

CD interest rates are fixed, after all, allowing you to calculate your interest earnings with precision without having to worry about market changes that could reduce your returns. Rates are also elevated compared to where they were at the beginning of the decade with many now sitting at or above 4%. And with plenty of options to choose from, both online and via your local bank branches, it won't be difficult to find an account with the right term and rate for your money.

If there's $150,000 in play, however, an 18-month CD could be the smart place to park it, at least through today's economic volatility. Below, we'll break down why that is – and, more importantly, how much interest you can expect to earn if you make a deposit now.

Start earning more interest on your money with a CD account here.

Here's how much interest a $150,000 18-month CD can earn now

The top 18-month CD interest rates range from 4.20% to 4.35% currently, though savers should expect to encounter some variability when comparing accounts and banks. Using those rates as a guide, here's how much interest savers can expect to earn once the 18-month term has matured:

$150,000 18-month CD at 4.20%: $9,548.54 upon account maturity

$9,548.54 upon account maturity $150,000 18-month CD at 4.30%: $9,778.27 upon account maturity

$9,778.27 upon account maturity $150,000 18-month CD at 4.35%: $9,893.18 upon account maturity

Savers are positioned to earn a return worth more than $9,500 with a $150,000 18-month CD that's opened today and potentially closer to $9,900 if they lock in an account with a higher rate. That said, you'll need to shop around to find these rates and you may need to use an online bank to secure the highest one. If you're willing to do both, however, you can easily get started with an account now and start building your interest immediately.

Learn more about your current CD account options now.

Why a $150,000 18-month CD is worth opening

A $150,000 18-month CD account understandably won't be the right choice for every saver or even most, especially when historic returns on stocks are materially higher. For other select savers, however, it can still be worth opening. Here's why:

The return is substantial (and guaranteed): Sure, stock market returns may be worth 10% or more but they're not guaranteed in the way the CD return is. A guaranteed return worth close to $10,000, then, may be preferable to a potential return worth a few thousand dollars more.

Sure, stock market returns may be worth 10% or more but they're not guaranteed in the way the CD return is. A guaranteed return worth close to $10,000, then, may be preferable to a potential return worth a few thousand dollars more. You'll protect a sizable portion of your funds from market conditions: Whether $150,000 makes up just a small portion of your funds or a significant amount, protection from market conditions is critical, particularly now that inflation is still sticky and with higher borrowing costs on the horizon. Thanks to the CD's fixed rate, however, you can take a relaxed approach to your money in a way that you wouldn't otherwise be able to with investments or with variable-rate savings account alternatives.

Whether $150,000 makes up just a small portion of your funds or a significant amount, protection from market conditions is critical, particularly now that inflation is still sticky and with higher borrowing costs on the horizon. Thanks to the CD's fixed rate, however, you can take a relaxed approach to your money in a way that you wouldn't otherwise be able to with investments or with variable-rate savings account alternatives. You'll regain access in 2027 to pivot as needed: An 18-month CD can be lengthy and it will need to be managed correctly to avoid having to pay any early withdrawal fees. But it isn't so long that it prevents you from making a strategic savings strategy shift either. You'll regain access to your funds next year to pivot as needed. At that point savers may find themselves operating in what may be a markedly different economic climate compared to this September.

The bottom line

With a return approaching $10,000 and the interest being guaranteed, along with protection from volatile market conditions for the next year and a half and the ability to still pivot as needed in 2027, a $150,000 18-month CD can make a lot of sense right now. Just be confident in your ability to keep the account frozen for the full term, should you decide to open one, as an early withdrawal fee on an account of this length and size could be substantial. Consider, too, speaking with banks directly as they may be able to advise you on a savings strategy that works best for your unique circumstances and goals.