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Before you open a long-term CD this July, make sure you know how the interest earnings could stack up. J Studios/Getty Images

Millions of savers have their money stashed away in traditional savings accounts right now, and many assume that the savings rate they're earning, which averages 0.38% APY currently, is the best they can get. In practice, though, the returns on that type of savings account will barely move the needle. After all, inflation is running at 4.2% annually right now, according to the latest Consumer Price Index reading, which means that any account offering a rate lower than that is losing purchasing power faster than it's gaining interest.

But while many savers default to keeping their money in traditional savings accounts, those are hardly the only option available. The Federal Reserve has held interest rates steady since the start of 2026, and, in turn, many banks and credit unions are continuing to offer competitive certificates of deposit (CDs) with yields that are several times higher than what you can earn with a traditional savings account. In turn, CDs should be on the radar for any saver who's looking for predictable, low-risk returns.

Choosing a CD isn't just about finding the highest interest rate, though. The term you select also plays a major role in determining how much your savings can ultimately grow — and a longer commitment can help you preserve today's yields if rates drift lower in the future. So, if you're considering opening a $15,000 long-term CD this July, here's how much you could earn across a few different terms.

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How much interest will a $15,000 long-term CD account earn if opened this July?

CD rates are fixed for the life of the term, so calculating the potential returns is straightforward. Here's what a $15,000 deposit would earn across five common long-term options, using some of the more competitive rates currently available and assuming the funds remain untouched until maturity:

$15,000 18-month CD at 4.20%: $954.85 upon maturity

$954.85 upon maturity $15,000 2-year CD at 4.16%: $1,273.96 upon maturity

$1,273.96 upon maturity $15,000 3-year CD at 4.15%: $1,946.07 upon maturity

$1,946.07 upon maturity $15,000 5-year CD at 4.20%: $3,425.95 upon maturity

$3,425.95 upon maturity $15,000 10-year CD at 4.30%: $7,852.53 upon maturity

The spread above is significant. Committing to just 18 months earns a saver under $1,000, while stretching that same deposit out to a decade earns more than eight times as much.

That's the trade-off inherent to CDs: The longer you're willing to give up access to your funds, the more the bank is willing to pay you for that commitment. For a $15,000 balance, the difference between the shortest and longest terms on this list amounts to nearly $7,000 — a gap large enough to warrant real thought about how soon you might need the money.

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How to choose the right long-term CD account this July

While projected earnings are important, they shouldn't be the only factor guiding your decision. After all, the best CD for your situation depends on how the account fits into your broader financial plan.

So, you should start the process by considering your timeline. Money that you may need to access in the short term, whether it's for a home purchase, tuition payment or emergency, shouldn't be locked into a lengthy CD term. Most CDs charge penalties for early withdrawals, so you'll want to be reasonably certain you can leave the funds untouched.

From there, it's important to weigh where you think interest rates could head next. If rates gradually decline over the next year or two, locking in one of today's higher APYs for several years could prove beneficial. On the other hand, if you expect rates to stay elevated or even move higher, committing all of your savings to one long-term CD today could limit future opportunities.

Many savers address this uncertainty by creating a CD ladder. Instead of putting the full $15,000 into one account, they divide the money across multiple CD accounts with staggered maturity dates. That approach allows portions of the savings to become available periodically while still capturing competitive long-term rates on at least some of the funds.

Finally, remember that the rate a CD comes with isn't necessarily the full picture. You also need to compare the minimum deposit requirements, early withdrawal penalties and whether the institution is federally insured before opening an account.

The bottom line

A $15,000 long-term CD opened this July could generate anywhere from about $950 over 18 months to roughly $7,825 over 10 years, depending on the term you select. Those guaranteed returns can make CDs an attractive choice for savers who prioritize stability over market-driven growth.

Still, the highest potential earnings aren't necessarily the best fit for every saver. Before locking in a long-term CD, weigh the guaranteed return against your future cash needs, interest rate expectations and overall savings strategy. Choosing the right term can help ensure your money stays both productive and available when you need it most.