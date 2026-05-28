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Interest earnings on a $125,000 CD account will rise fairly quickly for savers. Tuomas Lehtinen/Tuomas A. Lehtinen/Getty Images

If you've been able to save $125,000 in recent years or have accumulated those funds via an inheritance or real estate sale, the possibilities of what to actually do with them may seem limitless. You can make a down payment on another property, for example, or maybe buy it outright. You can invest it in stocks, bonds and alternative assets like gold and silver. Or you can simply save it in a high-interest savings account and preserve it for an emergency.

In today's unique economic terrain, however, in which inflation is high and interest rates are elevated alongside it, that last option may make the most sense. A certificate of deposit (CD) account can help. With interest rates around 4% or higher right now – and with those rates being fixed in the face of economic uncertainty – this could be the ideal savings vehicle for your money now. Or at least until the economy stabilizes.

To better appreciate the value of a CD of this size, it helps to start by determining the interest-earning potential it offers for those with a $125,000 deposit. Below, we'll break down the numbers savers need to know before getting started.

See how much interest you could still be earning with a CD account here.

Here's how much interest a $125,000 CD account can earn now

While the interest-earning potential of a $125,000 CD account has changed compared to what it was last August, it hasn't dramatically declined, either. Savers can still grow their funds considerably, and they don't need to wait years to see a major difference in their bottom line.

Here's how much interest a $125,000 CD account can earn now, calculated against six different CD accounts and terms and the assumption that no early withdrawal penalties eat into your earnings:

$125,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $1,201.32 upon maturity

$1,201.32 upon maturity $125,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $2,536.76 upon maturity

$2,536.76 upon maturity $125,000 1-year CD at 4.11%: $5,137.50 upon maturity

$5,137.50 upon maturity $125,000 18-month CD at 4.15%: $7,861.43 upon maturity

$7,861.43 upon maturity $125,000 2-year CD at 4.16%: $10,616.32 upon maturity

$10,616.32 upon maturity $125,000 3-year CD at 4.15%: $16,217.28 upon maturity

With a CD account of this size, savers can earn hundreds of dollars per month, providing a profitable home for their money almost immediately. The longer they keep the funds frozen in the account, however, the more they'll earn with returns in the five-figure range available in around two years. Plus, this interest will be guaranteed thanks to the account's fixed rate, which is something that traditional, high-yield savings and money market accounts can't offer.

Get started with a CD account online today.

When a $125,000 CD account may not be worth it

With returns on this account worth thousands of dollars – and tens of thousands of dollars over time – it may seem like the ideal account type for your $125,000 right now. But if you're willing to invest in the market, historically, returns have been much higher, especially in recent years. So a $125,000 CD account may not be worth it for you if you're willing to try your luck with investing instead.

Similarly, if you need to maintain access to your full amount of money, this account could be worth skipping, as an early withdrawal penalty on a CD of this size could be costly. Instead, look to deposit a smaller amount into the account that you can comfortably afford to part with for the full term or look to move it into a high-yield savings or money market account, which doesn't come with the same accessibility restrictions.

The bottom line

A $125,000 CD account will earn savers between $1,200 and $16,200, approximately, over the next three years. To earn that return, however, they'll need to take action now, while competitive rates are still plentiful. That said, if accessibility is a top priority, alternative account types may still be better choices, especially for a deposit of this size. Consider speaking with banks directly, too, as well as a financial advisor who may be able to better direct you and help you build a tailored savings or investment strategy.