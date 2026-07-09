We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Transferring $12,000 out of a traditional savings account and into a high-yield one makes a lot of sense right now. Iuliia Zavalishina/Getty Images

When was the last time you took a look at the interest you've been earning with your traditional savings account? If you haven't reviewed your bank statement recently, or you have, but have been dismayed by the minuscule interest earnings you've been accumulating, it may be time to make a switch. After all, even the most robust savings accounts will have difficulty growing with an average rate of 0.38%, which is what the FDIC listed the national savings rate average at in its most recent update. Fortunately, savers can easily make a change with an account earning exponentially more interest.

With a high-yield savings account, savers can earn a rate of approximately 4% now. And while that will help grow even the smallest savings account in a way that a traditional account can't, it can be even more significant for those savers who have large, five-figure amounts to transfer, like $12,000. With a variety of online banks offering competitive rates and with online marketplaces making it easier than ever to get started, savers may even be able to make this change as soon as today.

Before getting started, however, it helps to know the interest-earning capacity of a high-yield savings account of this size. Below, we'll calculate the returns that savers can reasonably expect to see.

Earn more interest on your money with a high-yield savings account now.

Here's how much interest a $12,000 high-yield savings account can earn now

High-yield savings accounts have variable interest rates that will adjust based on market conditions. But with today's rates high and steady and with the possibility of a rate hike later in 2026 significant, savers can still gain an approximate idea of how much they stand to earn if they open an account now.

Here's how much interest a $12,000 high-yield savings account can earn now, calculated against one of the top available interest rates, three different time periods and the assumptions that rates don't change and that no account activity impacts the principal:

$12,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after three months: $121.15

$121.15 $12,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after six months: $243.53

$243.53 $12,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after one year: $492.00

Savers stand to earn between $121 and $492, approximately, with a $12,000 high-yield savings account over the next year. But if rates here rise – and they can even without a formal Federal Reserve interest rate hike – savers will earn even more.

That said, a variable rate works in both directions, so savers shouldn't rely on these exact earnings, either, as even a small rate adjustment either way has the potential to impact returns, particularly over an extended period. But if you want to earn more on your money than you currently are with your traditional savings account, this alternative type merits serious consideration now.

Get started with a high-yield savings account online here.

The bottom line

A $12,000 high-yield savings account won't make you rich, even when compared to the minimal earnings you may otherwise be accustomed to with a traditional savings account. But with the interest-earning potential worth hundreds of dollars based on today's rates, the strong possibility of that growing should interest rates rise again and the flexibility of maintaining access to your funds in the way some investments or alternative savings vehicles won't allow, this unique account type could be the right one for you to open now. No matter what route you take, however, be sure to keep the funds in the traditional account limited, as you're essentially losing money by keeping your money there instead of in one of today's much more profitable account alternatives.