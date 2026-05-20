A $100,000 CD account could be worth considering now with interest rates high and on hold. PLCNSK/Getty Images

If you have a large, six-figure amount of money that you're unsure what to do with, it may be tempting to simply invest it in stocks or bonds. After all, historically, returns on stocks have been shown to range from 10% to as high as 16% in recent years. So, if you have $100,000 to work with, this could be the smart way to grow it much further.

But it also could be the way to lose all of it. Stock market swings, after all, can be powerful, especially in today's inflationary economic environment. What could be performing well one day may not be the next, before reversing course on the third. Savers can circumvent this scenario, however, by simplifying depositing this much money into a fixed-rate savings vehicle instead.

A certificate of deposit (CD) account is the obvious choice, especially now that the Federal Reserve is keeping higher rates on pause indefinitely. Interest rates on this account type are competitive now, even if they're not quite as high as the returns stocks typically present. CD rates, however, are fixed, allowing savers to calculate their precise interest earnings over time. Using today's top rates, how much interest can a $100,000 CD account earn now? Below, we'll crunch the numbers that savers should know.

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How much interest can a $100,000 CD account earn now?

CD interest rates will vary based on the term, or length, of the account. That said, right now they're all within a few basis points of one another, giving savers a wide variety of options. Here's how much $100,000 will earn with eight different CD account terms, calculated using the top rates for each and the assumption that no fees or early withdrawal penalties will be levied against the account:

$100,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $961.06

$961.06 $100,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $2,029.41

$2,029.41 $100,000 9-month CD at 4.00%: $2,985.24

$2,985.24 $100,000 1-year CD at 4.10%: $4,100.00

$4,100.00 $100,000 18-month CD at 4.09%: $6,197.31

$6,197.31 $100,000 2-year CD at 4.16%: $8,493.06

$8,493.06 $100,000 3-year CD at 4.13%: $12,908.75

$12,908.75 $100,000 5-year CD at 4.15%: $22,545.22

With a CD account of this size, then, savers can earn close to $1,000 in interest in just around 90 days, or they can earn more than $22,000 over the next five years. There are plenty of ways to earn a competitive return, and the interest will come risk-free as your principal and interest rate will be protected from market fluctuations in a way that variable rate accounts cannot offer. And CDs are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per account, too, giving you more than enough protection with an account of this size.

That said, you must be comfortable with your ability to keep the funds untouched until that maturity date arises, as an early withdrawal fee on an account of this size could be substantial.

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The bottom line

A $100,000 CD account may not be the right move for each saver, or even most. But for those who want to safely earn a moderate but guaranteed return on their money without having to deal with the stress and volatility of today's economic climate, it can be a viable option. Consider your rates and terms carefully, then, and be sure to shop around for rates and banks before making a final decision, as online banks tend to offer more competitive rates than those banks with in-person branch locations.