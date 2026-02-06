How much interest will a $10,000 money market account earn in 2026 (and is it more than a CD)?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Building a five-figure savings balance takes discipline, especially as the cost of living continues to climb. And, reaching the $10,000 savings milestone is a significant financial achievement, in particular, no matter what the economic climate is. But once you've accumulated that amount, the next critical decision you should make is where to park it. While a traditional savings account might seem like the safe choice, that route would leave substantial earnings on the table in today's interest rate environment. After all, traditional savings accounts currently offer rates below 0.40%, which means your $10,000 would earn around $40 in interest over an entire year.

There are still some good options, though. Money market accounts, for example, could be a good alternative right now. Unlike certificates of deposit (CDs), which require you to lock your money away for a set term in return for a fixed rate, money market accounts let you access your funds whenever you need them while still earning competitive returns. Still, the question many savers face is whether that flexibility is worth it considering the variable rate structure, or if the guaranteed rate you get with a CD might deliver better returns. So, how much interest will a $10,000 money market account actually earn in 2026, and how does that compare to what you'd get from a CD? Below, we'll detail what the numbers show.

How much interest will a $10,000 money market account earn in 2026?

Money market accounts come with variable interest rates that can shift as the broader economic picture evolves, so predicting exact earnings for the full year requires some assumptions. However, using today's top rates as a baseline gives you a realistic picture of what you can expect over different time periods this year. Here's how much interest a $10,000 deposit would earn at the current top money market rate of 4.10% over three common timeframes:

$10,000 money market account at 4.10% after three months: $100.96

$100.96 $10,000 money market account at 4.10% after six months: $202.94

$202.94 $10,000 money market account at 4.10% after nine months: $305.95

Those returns represent earnings from interest alone, without adding any additional deposits to the account. If you continue contributing even small amounts regularly, your total interest earnings will climb higher thanks to compound interest.

It's also worth noting that if rates do decline later in 2026 as some economists predict, your earnings might be slightly lower than these projections. Still, even with modest rate cuts, you'd be earning substantially more than you would in a traditional savings account.

How do CD interest earnings compare right now?

CDs offer the security of a fixed rate for a guaranteed period, which can be appealing if you're concerned about rates dropping throughout 2026. Right now, CD rates are competitive with money market accounts, though they vary by term length. Here's what you'd earn on a $10,000 CD deposit at current rates:

$10,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $96.11

$96.11 $10,000 6-month CD at 4.05%: $200.49

$200.49 $10,000 9-month CD at 4.00%: $298.52

The comparison reveals some interesting patterns. Over three months, the money market account's 4.10% rate delivers about $5 more in interest than the 3.90% CD. At six months, the money market account still edges out the CD by about $2.50, despite the CD offering a competitive 4.05% rate. Even at nine months, the money market account comes out ahead by about $7.50.

While these differences might seem modest, they add up over time, especially if you're managing larger deposits or multiple accounts. And unlike a CD, the money market account gives you the flexibility to withdraw funds if an emergency arises without facing early withdrawal penalties. So, the marginally higher earnings and the flexibility you get in return could pay off, but there's still the risk that money market rates could drop over time, reducing your total earnings.

The bottom line

For savers with $10,000 to invest this year, both money market accounts and CDs could offer solid returns, especially compared to traditional savings options. Right now, money market accounts are delivering slightly higher interest earnings across multiple time frames while maintaining the liquidity that CDs can't match.

So, if you value access to your money and want to earn competitive rates, a money market account makes sense. However, if you're certain you won't need the funds and want to lock in a guaranteed rate in case of future cuts, a CD could provide peace of mind. And, many savers find that splitting funds between both account types offers the best balance of earnings, security and flexibility in today's rate environment.