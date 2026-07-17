We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you have $10,000 ready to deposit, it could earn a substantial amount of interest in the right CD account. PATCHARIN SAENLAKON/Getty Images

Most savers assume the safest place for a five-figure sum is wherever it already is — a checking account, a low-rate savings account or maybe a money market fund they opened years ago and haven't touched since. That assumption is costing a lot of savers real money right now, though — particularly those who have a hefty sum in savings. After all, the account you already have isn't necessarily sitting in the account working hardest for you, and the difference in earnings can run into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Part of the reason that gap has widened is the unusual position the Federal Reserve has held on rates over the past couple of years. Deposit rates rose sharply during the central bank's rate-hiking cycle, and while the Fed has since shifted toward a more cautious, wait-and-see posture, bank rates haven't collapsed the way many savers expected. That's kept certificate of deposit (CD) yields elevated well above what can be earned with traditional savings accounts, even as the broader rate outlook remains uncertain.

And, for anyone with $10,000 ready to deposit, though, the potential earnings from a CD account are substantial enough to warrant a closer look. While the amount you'll earn ultimately depends on the account and term you choose, today's top CD rates can generate meaningful, predictable returns without exposing your principal to market volatility.

Compare today's top CD accounts and lock in a high rate here.

How much interest can a $10,000 CD account earn if opened this July?

CD rates aren't uniform across terms, and for a $10,000 deposit, that variation adds up to a meaningful difference in dollars earned. Here's what that deposit would generate at today's typical CD rates, assuming the money stays untouched for the full term:

$10,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $202.94 in interest

$202.94 in interest $10,000 1-year CD at 4.11%: $411.00 in interest

$411.00 in interest $10,000 3-year CD at 4.15%: $1,297.38 in interest

$1,297.38 in interest $10,000 5-year CD at 4.20%: $2,283.97 in interest

$2,283.97 in interest $10,000 10-year CD at 4.30%: $5,235.02 in interest

While the differences between today's top short-term and long-term CD rates may appear relatively small, the longer repayment period gives your money more time to generate earnings. That's why a 10-year CD can produce more than $4,000 in interest on a $10,000 deposit, even though its rate is only slightly higher than what's currently available on shorter-term CDs.

That doesn't automatically make the longest term the best choice, however. CDs require you to leave your money untouched until the maturity date if you want to avoid early withdrawal penalties. So, before locking your funds away for several years, make sure to weigh whether you'll need access to that money for emergencies, major purchases or other financial goals.

For many savers, the right term comes down to balancing flexibility with earnings. Someone saving for a home purchase next year, for example, may be better served by a 1-year CD than a 5-year option, even if the latter offers slightly higher long-term returns. Likewise, investors who believe rates could fall further may see value in locking in today's longer-term rates before they disappear.

See how much you could earn by opening the right CD account today.

How does that compare to a traditional savings account?

While CDs continue to offer attractive guaranteed returns, it's important to compare them to another type of account many savers already have: a traditional savings account.

The average traditional savings account still pays only a fraction of what top CDs offer. Many brick-and-mortar banks continue to offer annual percentage yields well below 1%, meaning a $10,000 balance may generate only a modest amount of interest over the course of a year.

Using today's average 0.38% annual percentage yield, for example, a $10,000 traditional savings account would earn only about $38 over one year. By comparison, a 1-year CD earning 4.11% would generate roughly $411 over the same period — more than 10 times as much.

That said, savings accounts provide a major advantage that CDs don't: liquidity. You can generally withdraw your money whenever you need it without facing an early withdrawal penalty, making them a better home for emergency funds or cash you may need on short notice.

That's why many financial experts recommend using both types of accounts strategically rather than viewing them as competing products. An emergency fund can remain in a readily accessible savings account while money earmarked for future goals can be placed in a CD to earn a higher guaranteed return.

High-yield savings accounts also deserve consideration. While many online banks currently offer rates that are competitive with shorter-term CDs, those rates are variable and can move lower if market conditions change. A CD, on the other hand, locks in today's rate for the entire term, providing certainty regardless of what happens with interest rates in the months ahead.

The bottom line

Opening a $10,000 CD this July could generate anywhere from about $203 over six months to approximately $5,200 over 10 years, depending on the term you choose. While longer terms deliver higher total interest, they also require a longer commitment, making it important to match your CD's maturity date with your financial goals. If you don't need immediate access to your money and want guaranteed returns in an uncertain rate environment, today's CD rates continue to offer a compelling opportunity. Just be sure to compare terms, understand any early withdrawal penalties and shop around for the highest available APY before locking in your funds.