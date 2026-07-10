Depositing even a small amount of money like $1,000 into a money market account could prove to be worthwhile now. A stockphoto/Getty Images

If you've been able to save up a small amount of money such as $1,000, it may not feel like a major milestone. But in the economic terrain millions of savers have encountered in recent years, it can still be considered an accomplishment. And that's especially true if you've done so while keeping your debt under control. Now, however, with inflation surging again, the potential for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike growing and pronounced market uncertainty, where you keep that $1,000 is arguably more important than usual. Getting it out of a traditional savings account, with a minimal interest rate of just 0.38%, is also paramount now.

One account type worth serious consideration is a money market account. Thanks to today's elevated rate climate, rates on this account type sit close to 4% right now. Those rates are variable, however, and well-positioned to increase should a Fed rate hike become a reality. At the same time, savers won't have to worry about access here as they would with a certificate of deposit (CD) account, which requires savers to lock their funds away to earn a high rate. Money market accounts also come with check-writing features, allowing you to streamline your banking needs with a single account, if you wish.

Still, for most savers, the interest-earning capacity a money market account offers now is the main benefit. So, how much interest can a $1,000 money market account actually earn savers now? That's what we'll break down below.

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Here's how much interest a $1,000 money market account will earn savers now

With rates here variable, calculating long-term interest-earning projections will require some speculation. But with rates holding steady now, and with them expected to stay consistent for the upcoming months, savers can still gain an approximate idea of how much they'd earn with $1,000 deposited. Here's how much interest they can expect to see, assuming that today's top rate holds and that no banking activity or fees impact the principal deposit:

$1,000 money market account at 3.90% after two months: $6.40

$6.40 $1,000 money market account at 3.90% after four months: $12.83

$12.83 $1,000 money market account at 3.90% after six months: $19.31

While these returns aren't substantial, they could potentially be even higher should rates rise later in 2026. And they're already exponentially higher than what you're currently likely receiving with a traditional savings account. For context, here's what returns will look like there, assuming the same parameters as above:

$1,000 traditional savings account at 0.38% after two months: $0.63

$0.63 $1,000 traditional savings account at 0.38% after four months: $1.27

$1.27 $1,000 traditional savings account at 0.38% after six months: $1.90

With this account as an alternative, then, or with it already being the home for your $1,000, the benefits of a money market account become even clearer. Don't wait to make a change, then, and look to move your money out of the latter and into the former as soon as you can. With online marketplaces listing banks, rates, terms and conditions in one location, you may even be able to start this process right now.

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The bottom line

The interest earning potential of a $1,000 money market account will be limited now, not due to the rate the account comes with as much as it is due to the limited deposit amount. That said, returns are still exponentially higher than what a traditional savings account is offering now or is likely to offer if a rate hike is issued. So it may be time to seriously consider a shift as even smaller amounts of money like $1,000 should be leveraged as best as possible in today's still-elevated interest rate environment.