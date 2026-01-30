We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Debt management could help you improve your financial health, but there are costs that come with this type of relief.

Credit card debt is a growing issue nationwide, with the total amount of credit card debt now sitting at $1.23 trillion, according to the latest data. And, with the average borrower carrying thousands of dollars worth of credit card balances — and with credit card rates closing in on an average of 23% — the minimum payments required to keep accounts in good standing will typically barely make a dent in principal. That, in turn, has led more borrowers to explore structured solutions for their debt, including debt management programs that promise to reduce costs and create a clear payoff timeline.

These programs, which are typically offered by credit counseling agencies, work by negotiating with creditors on your behalf to try to lower the interest rates on your debt and roll multiple payments into one monthly amount. While that alone can provide genuine relief for those struggling with unsecured debt, like most other financial services, there are extra costs to contend with when you enroll in a debt management program. And, the fees involved aren't always clear upfront.

Understanding exactly what you'll pay for debt management — and what you're getting in return — is essential before signing up. So, what can you expect the cost of debt management to be if you enroll in 2026? That's what we'll detail below.

How much does debt management cost in 2026?

Debt management programs typically charge two types of fees: a one-time setup fee and a monthly maintenance fee. The setup fee generally ranges from $0 to $75, though some agencies may waive the initial fee entirely for borrowers who can demonstrate genuine financial hardship. This upfront cost typically covers the initial counseling session, account setup and creditor negotiations.

The monthly fee is where costs may vary more widely, but most credit counseling agencies charge between $25 and $50 per month for ongoing program management and the amount is actually capped nationwide at $79 per month nationwide. This fee covers account monitoring, payment distribution to creditors, creditor communication and ongoing counseling support. Some agencies will calculate the monthly fee based on the number of accounts enrolled or the total debt amount, while others charge a flat rate regardless of your debt load.

State regulations can further influence pricing. Some states also cap debt management fees — for example, limiting monthly charges to $50 or restricting setup fees to specific dollar amounts. Certain states also require agencies to offer fee waivers or reductions for low-income enrollees. So, before enrolling in any program, it's important to verify that your chosen agency is licensed in your state and compliant with local fee restrictions.

While those costs are not insignificant, the program's value comes, in large part, from interest rate reductions. Credit counseling agencies typically negotiate card rates down to between 8% and 10%, which provides significant savings compared to the 20%-plus rates that most cardholders currently face. That means for most borrowers, the savings will far outweigh the program fees.

When debt management makes sense — and when it doesn't

Debt management could result in significant savings on your credit card debt, but it isn't a universal solution, and understanding its limits is just as important as understanding its cost.

Debt management may work well if:

Your credit card debt is manageable but expensive due to high interest rates

You have a steady income and can commit to making a fixed monthly payment over multiple years

You want to avoid credit score damage associated with missed payments or other types of debt relief

It may not be ideal if:

Your total debt far exceeds what you can realistically repay

You're already behind on payments facing collections

You need faster relief than a multi-year plan can provide

In those situations, borrowers may want to compare debt management with other forms of debt relief, like credit card debt forgiveness or filing for bankruptcy. Both paths can offer significant relief to borrowers who can no longer afford their payments, but there are still extra costs associated with both options — and there is potential credit and financial damage to weigh, too. So, it's important to do your homework before making any decisions on what route to take for dealing with your debt.

The bottom line

Debt management programs typically cost between $0 to $75 upfront and can come with monthly fees that range from $25 to $50 (or more in some cases). While these fees aren't negligible, the interest savings from reduced APRs often exceed the costs on even moderate debt balances. Whether debt management is your best option, though, depends on factors like your credit score, debt amount and financial discipline. Those with good credit might save more through balance transfers or debt consolidation loans, while those with damaged credit or unmanageable balances may find that debt management or another one of their debt relief options is a better fit.