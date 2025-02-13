How much does a $75,000 home equity loan cost monthly in 2025?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Borrowing against your home's equity is one of the most affordable options to consider in today's high-rate environment. With home values at historically high levels — and with the average homeowner having about $320,000 worth of home equity currently — many homeowners are tapping into their equity for renovations, debt consolidation or other financial needs. But borrowing smartly is key, and there's more to that equation than just finding the right interest rate and lender.

When considering borrowing against your home's equity, it's crucial to also understand your monthly repayment cost. After all, a home equity loan is an extra payment on top of your mortgage loan and other bills, and while this type of borrowing can provide financial flexibility, it also comes with risks — mainly the potential to lose your home if payments aren't met. So before applying, you should ensure you can handle the repayment terms comfortably.

So, if you're looking to take out a $75,000 home equity loan in 2025, what would your monthly payments look like? That's exactly what we'll explore below.

Here's what a $75,000 home equity loan costs monthly in 2025

Interest rates for home equity loans saw some declines in 2024 as the Federal Reserve made adjustments, but they have remained relatively steady so far in 2025. Based on current market rates, here's what a $75,000 home equity loan might cost per month with two common repayment terms:

10-year home equity loan at 8.55%: $931.90 per month

$931.90 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.50%: $738.55 per month

These numbers assume an interest rate similar to the market average. However, rates can vary depending on your credit score, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and lender policies. The average home equity loan rate right now is around 8.41%. If you qualify for this rate, your payments might look like this:

10-year home equity loan at 8.41%: $926.29 per month

$926.29 per month 15-year home equity loan at 8.41%: $734.60 per month

As the examples above show, shorter loan terms come with higher monthly payments — but they also save you money in interest over time. Longer terms lower your monthly cost but result in a higher total amount of interest paid over the life of the loan. So, before making a decision, be sure to weigh your options carefully.

You may also want to keep in mind that home equity loan interest rates are often fixed, which means your monthly payment will remain stable over time. This predictability can be beneficial for budgeting purposes, unlike home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), which typically have variable rates. However, your interest rate will remain the same even if rates fall in the future unless you opt to refinance your home equity loan.

Alternatives to borrowing with a home equity loan

If a home equity loan doesn't seem like the best fit, it could benefit you to consider these alternatives:

The bottom line

A $75,000 home equity loan in 2025 will likely come with monthly payments ranging from around $735 to $932, depending on the loan term and interest rate. Borrowers with strong credit and lower LTV ratios will generally get offered the best rates, while those with weaker credit may face higher costs. Before applying, take time to assess your financial situation, compare lenders and, if necessary, improve your credit profile to secure the most favorable terms possible.

It may also benefit you to consider whether a home equity loan is the best financial move for your situation. If you're borrowing for home improvements or debt consolidation, make sure the benefits outweigh the costs. Understanding all your options and choosing wisely will help you maximize your home's equity while maintaining financial stability.