Borrowing products with variable interest rates can be risky … or they can be advantageous. The difference largely depends on what economic climate the borrower is in at the time of application. In recent years, for example, homeowners were often better served by pursuing home equity loans instead of home equity lines of credit (HELOCs). While the former may have had a slightly higher interest rate, that rate was fixed, which was an advantage in a rising interest rate atmosphere. HELOCs, however, have variable rates that change monthly, which makes them dangerous for those unsure of their ability to pay a different rate each month.

But in the unique interest rate climate of 2025, the reverse is now true. HELOC interest rates declined in 2024. Then they hit an 18-month low in January, a two-year low in February and then dropped again this week, where they now hover just over 8%. Combined with the average home equity amount sitting around $313,000 now, borrowing from it with a HELOC makes financial sense. But it's important to understand, in advance, what those costs may be, even if you're taking out a smaller amount of $60,000. By being aware of these potential repayment costs, homeowners can better ensure long-term borrowing success.

So, how much does a $60,000 HELOC cost monthly in the interest rate climate of 2025? Below, we'll do the calculations.

How much does a $60,000 HELOC cost monthly in 2025?

The average HELOC interest rate is just 8.06% as of March 7, making it more than two percentage points cheaper than it was in January 2024. Here's what a $60,000 HELOC would cost monthly, then, if secured now tied to two typical repayment periods:

10-year HELOC at 8.06%: $729.87 per month

$729.87 per month 15-year HELOC at 8.06%: $575.47 per month

And since interest rates have been steadily declining, it helps to calculate those costs at a future, lower rate, too. Here's what they would look like if today's rates fell by another 25 basis points:

10-year HELOC at 7.81%: $721.96 per month

$721.96 per month 15-year HELOC at 7.81%: $566.83 per month

And here's what they'd be if today's rates drop by a half percentage point:

10-year HELOC at 7.56%: $714.09 per month

$714.09 per month 15-year HELOC at 7.56%: $558.26 per month

Not only are HELOC monthly repayments relatively inexpensive now, but they could become even cheaper if current market conditions persist. Still, it's critical to remember that HELOC interest rates are liable to rise as easily as they can fall, so it's important to calculate your repayment options against a series of realistic rate scenarios to determine if this is truly your optimal borrowing solution right now.

The bottom line

A $60,000 HELOC comes with monthly payments between $576 and $730 now, both of which could decline if the trend of HELOC rates falling continues. Still, homeowners should remember that all of the above rate scenarios assume a good credit score on behalf of the borrower. If your credit needs to be improved, consider working on that first before applying. Since your home functions as collateral in this borrowing exchange, you'll want to do everything you can to keep payments minimal and affordable.