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A $50,000 annuity could pay you hundreds of dollars each month, but that amount varies based on a few factors. Nora Carol Photography/Getty Images

Retirement planning has become more complicated over the last few years, particularly for those trying to determine how far their savings will stretch. After all, everyday expenses remain elevated compared with just a few years ago, and inflation is still higher than it should be, which is further impacting people's budgets. And, uncertainty about the future of Social Security has put even more emphasis on the importance of building reliable sources of income into a retirement plan.

Generating that additional income can present its own challenges, though, particularly for retirees who have accumulated a modest amount of savings. Keeping $50,000 in cash provides flexibility, for example, but it doesn't necessarily create the predictable monthly income that can make retirement budgeting easier. Investing the money could offer greater growth potential, but it also exposes those funds to market swings, and, in turn, potential losses.

That's one reason an annuity may be worth considering. By converting some of your savings into guaranteed payments, an annuity can add another source of regular income to your retirement plan. But how much income can you realistically expect from a $50,000 annuity in 2026? The answer depends heavily on when you buy it and how you structure the payments.

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How much does a $50,000 annuity pay per month in 2026?

A $50,000 annuity won't generally produce enough income to cover your retirement expenses on its own. However, the payments could supplement Social Security, a pension, retirement account withdrawals or other income, potentially giving you a few hundred extra dollars to work with each month. According to an analysis by Annuity.org, here's what a $50,000 single-life immediate annuity could pay each month at different ages:

At age 60: About $265 per month for a man and $252 for a woman

About $265 per month for a man and $252 for a woman At age 65: About $313 per month for a man and $295 for a woman

About $313 per month for a man and $295 for a woman At age 70: About $375 per month for a man and $352 for a woman

About $375 per month for a man and $352 for a woman At age 75: About $460 per month for a man and $430 for a woman

About $460 per month for a man and $430 for a woman At age 80: About $575 per month for a man and $540 for a woman

Note, though, that those estimates are based on a $50,000 premium and immediate annuity quotes from April 2026, and the actual payouts will vary depending on a number of factors.

Age, for example, has a substantial impact because insurers consider how long they're likely to make payments. Someone who purchases an immediate annuity at age 80 has a shorter projected payout period than someone who buys one at 60, so the older buyer can generally expect to receive more each month from the same $50,000 investment. Life expectancy also helps explain why monthly payments can differ between men and women.

The way the annuity is structured matters, too. A single-life annuity typically provides larger monthly payments because the income ends when you die. Adding a guaranteed payment period or covering a spouse generally reduces the monthly payout in exchange for additional protections.

For example, a 65-year-old man could receive about $313 per month from a single-life annuity, compared with about $304 with a life-plus-10-year-certain option or $268 with a joint-life option covering someone the same age. A 65-year-old woman could receive about $295, $288 or $255, respectively.

That makes it important to look beyond the highest monthly payment when comparing annuities. A larger check may be appealing, but it can come with tradeoffs that affect your spouse or beneficiaries.

Start comparing the annuities you can add to your retirement plan here.

How to decide if an annuity is right for your retirement plan

Before putting $50,000 into an annuity, consider what you need that money to accomplish. If your priority is creating predictable income that won't fluctuate with the stock market, converting part of your savings into guaranteed payments via an annuity could make sense.

Start by looking at your essential monthly expenses and the reliable income you already expect from Social Security, pensions and other sources. If there's a gap, determine whether an annuity payment of roughly a few hundred dollars per month would do enough to help close it.

Liquidity should also factor into your decision. Once you purchase an income annuity, you generally give up significant access to the lump sum in exchange for the guaranteed payments. That can be a drawback if the $50,000 represents most of your available savings or you don't have a separate emergency fund for medical bills, home repairs and other unexpected costs.

You should also compare payout structures carefully. Choosing a single-life option could maximize your monthly income, but a joint-life annuity may make more sense if a spouse depends on that income. Likewise, adding a period-certain guarantee could provide additional protection for beneficiaries, even though doing so generally reduces what you receive each month.

And, take time to shop around. Annuity payouts vary by insurer, and once you lock in a contract, the decision can be difficult or expensive to reverse. Comparing multiple quotes — and understanding the fees, surrender provisions, tax treatment and guarantees attached to each contract — can help you determine whether the predictable income is worth giving up access to the $50,000.

The bottom line

A $50,000 annuity could provide anywhere from a little over $200 to nearly $600 per month based on current estimates. However, your age and the protections you add to the annuity contract can substantially change how much income you receive. And, before buying one, you should also consider both sides of the tradeoff: An annuity can turn a portion of your savings into predictable retirement income, but doing so also means giving up some flexibility with that money.