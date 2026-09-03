How much does a $250,000 annuity pay each month right now?

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Before you add a $250,000 annuity to your retirement portfolio, make sure you know what the monthly returns could be. Sakchai Vongsasiripat/Getty Images

There are a number of challenges looming in the current economic landscape, including high inflation, rising consumer goods prices and ongoing rate uncertainty, and these issues are having a big impact on many people's finances. In turn, retirement planning has become increasingly difficult, and for many soon-to-be retirees, it's now focused on one question: How can you turn the money you've accumulated into income that lasts? While building a sizable nest egg is an important part of that equation, deciding how to draw from those savings can be just as consequential.

That's one reason guaranteed income products, like annuities, can be appealing when you're preparing for retirement. Rather than relying entirely on investment withdrawals — which can fluctuate with market performance and require decisions about how much to take out each year — an annuity can convert a portion of your savings into predictable monthly payments. That can make it easier to cover recurring expenses without worrying as much about what the markets are doing from month to month.

And if you have $250,000 to put into an annuity, those payments could make up a meaningful portion of your retirement income. But the size of the monthly annuity check isn't determined by the initial investment alone. Other factors can substantially change what you receive. So, how much could a $250,000 annuity actually pay each month in 2026? That's what we'll examine.

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How much will a $250,000 annuity pay each month in 2026?

A $250,000 annuity can offer retirees a substantial amount of income each month, particularly when the payments are combined with Social Security, pension income, retirement account withdrawals or other income sources. But exactly how much you'll receive each month depends on several factors, including your age when payments begin.

According to an Annuity.org analysis of immediate annuity quotes, here's what a $250,000 single-life immediate annuity could pay each month at different ages:

At age 60: A man could receive about $1,325 per month, while a woman could receive about $1,258.

A man could receive about $1,325 per month, while a woman could receive about $1,258. At age 65: The monthly payout increases to approximately $1,563 for a man and $1,475 for a woman.

The monthly payout increases to approximately $1,563 for a man and $1,475 for a woman. At age 70: A man could collect roughly $1,875 per month, while a woman could receive about $1,758.

A man could collect roughly $1,875 per month, while a woman could receive about $1,758. At age 75: The estimated payments rise to about $2,300 per month for a man and $2,148 for a woman.

The estimated payments rise to about $2,300 per month for a man and $2,148 for a woman. At age 80: A man could receive approximately $2,875 per month, while a woman could receive about $2,700.

Those figures show just how much the timing of an annuity purchase can affect the income you receive. At age 60, $250,000 could generate roughly $1,250 to $1,325 per month, but at age 80, the same premium could generate $2,700 to $2,875 per month — more than twice as much.

The reason for that difference largely comes down to life expectancy. With a single-life immediate annuity, the insurer promises to make payments for the rest of your life. If those payments start at age 60, the insurer may need to make them for several decades. If they start at age 80, though, the expected payout period is shorter, allowing the insurer to provide a larger monthly benefit. Gender can affect the calculations for a similar reason, since women have longer average life expectancies than men.

That doesn't necessarily mean waiting as long as possible to purchase an annuity will leave you better off, though. Starting at a younger age generally means receiving smaller annuity checks for a potentially longer period, while starting later can mean larger checks over fewer years. The better option depends on when you need the income and how an annuity fits in with the rest of your retirement savings.

It's also important to remember that these figures are estimates, not guaranteed quotes. The amount you're actually offered will depend on factors such as the insurer, prevailing rates, your location and the features included in the contract. Two retirees who each put $250,000 into an annuity at the same age, therefore, could still end up with different monthly payments.

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Is $250,000 too much to invest in an annuity right now?

Putting $250,000 into an annuity can create a sizable stream of guaranteed income, but committing that much of your retirement savings to one may also require some planning. That's because an annuity solves one retirement challenge — creating predictable income — while potentially making it harder to address another: having enough money readily available when a large expense comes up.

Once you purchase an immediate annuity, for example, you generally give up direct access to the lump sum in exchange for the insurer's promise to make regular payments. So, if that $250,000 represents the majority of your available retirement savings, putting the entire amount into an annuity could leave you with less flexibility to handle an unexpected home repair, medical expense or some other major cost.

On the other hand, using $250,000 for an annuity may be more practical if it's only one portion of a larger retirement portfolio. You could use the annuity payments alongside Social Security or a pension to cover predictable monthly expenses while keeping money in savings and investment accounts for emergencies, discretionary purchases and expenses that change over time.

Inflation is another consideration. A fixed monthly payment that comfortably covers certain expenses when you first retire may not stretch as far 10 or 20 years later as prices rise. Some annuities offer inflation adjustments or increasing payments, but those features can result in a lower starting benefit.

Ultimately, the question isn't simply whether $250,000 is too much to put into an annuity. It's how much of your retirement savings you can reasonably exchange for guaranteed income without leaving yourself short on accessible funds. Before making that decision, it can help to calculate how much guaranteed income you'll already receive from Social Security and other sources, how much you expect to spend each month and how much liquid savings you want available outside the annuity.

The bottom line

A $250,000 annuity can generate meaningful retirement income, but there isn't one monthly payment that applies to every buyer — and there can be some tradeoffs to consider, too. So, before committing that much of your retirement savings, consider more than just the potential monthly payout. Compare quotes from multiple insurers and weigh the monthly income against the contract's survivor benefits, guarantees, liquidity restrictions and tax implications. The right $250,000 annuity isn't necessarily the one that pays the most each month; it's the one whose income and protections fit the rest of your retirement plan.