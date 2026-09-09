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A hardship program can be useful when a smaller payment would give your budget enough room to recover. Getty Images/iStockphoto

There typically isn't much warning before your budget stops working the way it was intended to. An unexpected expense, a reduction in work hours or just higher costs across several monthly bills can gradually eat away at the financial cushion that once made everything manageable. And right now, many Americans have less room to absorb those changes, as issues with high inflation, a weak job market and ongoing economic uncertainty are continuing to impact people's finances.

That can force some difficult decisions about which expenses in the budget can be reduced and which bills may have more flexibility, particularly for borrowers who are carrying high-rate debt. After all, credit card payments can be particularly challenging now. Carrying a balance at today's high borrowing costs can make it difficult to meaningfully reduce what you owe — even when you're consistently sending money to the issuer each month.

But if that monthly payment no longer fits comfortably into your budget, scraping together the amount on your statement isn't necessarily your only option. If you're facing a hardship that makes it tough to pay your credit card bill, your issuer may offer a hardship program that will temporarily change certain account terms. How much can these programs actually impact your monthly payments, though? That's what we'll examine below.

Find out how much you could save with the right debt relief program now.

How much can a credit card hardship program lower your monthly payment?

There isn't a standard amount that a credit card hardship program will lower your monthly payment by. That's because card issuers structure these programs differently, and the relief you're offered will typically depend on your financial situation, your account and the type of assistance available.

In many cases, though, the payment reduction comes from changing the terms that determine how much you have to pay each month. For example, your issuer might temporarily lower your interest rate, waive certain fees or put your balance on a structured repayment plan with a lower required monthly payment. Some programs may offer several of these forms of assistance at once, while others provide more limited relief.

That means the impact a credit card hardship program has on your budget can vary considerably. Let's say, for example, that you're carrying a $10,000 credit card balance with a 22.15% APR. If the minimum payment is calculated as the month's interest plus 1% of the balance, the initial payment would be about $285.

If the issuer instead placed that $10,000 balance on a five-year hardship repayment plan at a 6% APR, the monthly payment would fall to about $193. If the interest rate were temporarily reduced to 0% and the balance were repaid evenly over five years, the payment would be about $167. In these examples, the hardship arrangement would lower the monthly payment by roughly $92 to $118, or about 32% to 41%.

But those figures shouldn't be viewed as a typical or guaranteed reduction. Your savings could be much smaller or larger depending on the terms you're offered. A borrower who receives only a modest interest rate reduction, for example, may see less of a change than someone whose issuer substantially cuts the rate and gives them several years to repay the balance.

The length of the relief matters, too. Some hardship arrangements are temporary, so your payment could rise again after several months. Others may convert the balance into a longer repayment plan with fixed monthly payments. Depending on the issuer, enrolling could also mean your card is frozen or closed to new purchases.

So, when you're considering a hardship offer, don't focus only on whether the new payment is lower. Ask exactly how much you'll owe each month, how long those terms will last, what interest rate will apply and what happens once the program ends. That will give you a much clearer picture of whether the reduction is enough to make your debt manageable over the long term.

Explore the debt relief options you could qualify for today.

What if a hardship program doesn't lower your payment enough?

A credit card hardship program can be useful when the main problem is temporary and a smaller payment would give your budget enough room to recover. But if you're carrying multiple high-rate balances or can't realistically afford even the reduced payments, lowering one card payment may not solve the larger issue.

In that case, other debt relief options may be worth exploring. For example, a debt management plan offered through a credit counseling agency would combine your eligible unsecured debts into one monthly payment while potentially reducing the interest rates or fees.

Debt settlement, also referred to as debt forgiveness, takes a different approach. Rather than simply adjusting your repayment terms, the goal is to negotiate with your creditors to agree on a settlement that's less than the full balance owed. That can provide more substantial relief for certain borrowers facing serious financial hardship, but it also comes with risks that are important to weigh.

So, before moving beyond a hardship plan, consider how deep the underlying problem is. If reducing your payment for several months would be enough to get your finances back on track, working directly with your card issuer may make sense. If you can't see a realistic path to repaying your balances even with reduced rates and payments, a more comprehensive debt relief strategy may be necessary.

The bottom line

There is no fixed amount that a credit card hardship program can shave off your monthly payment. The savings depend on what your issuer offers, your balance, your existing payment and how the program restructures your debt. In some cases, a lower interest rate or longer repayment schedule could reduce the bill considerably; in others, the difference may be relatively minor.

If you're struggling, contact your card issuer before missing any payments and explain what you can realistically afford. Compare the proposed hardship payment with your budget and the program's long-term costs. And if the reduced payment still isn't manageable, it may be time to look beyond temporary hardship assistance and consider whether another form of debt relief offers a more workable path forward.