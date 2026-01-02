Choosing the right CD account could result in big returns on your money this year. PATCHARIN SAENLAKON/Getty Images

As we kick off 2026, a lot of savers are looking for ways to protect their money while still earning decent returns. That makes sense considering that the economic ups and downs of recent years have made one thing clear: Predictability matters. And while the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates recently, bringing them down from the multi-decade highs we saw earlier, certificate of deposit (CD) accounts still offer something valuable that's increasingly hard to find elsewhere. As a result, these accounts give you a guaranteed return that's locked in from day one, regardless of what happens with the economy or interest rate policy over the coming months.

And, for those sitting on a meaningful chunk of savings — let's say $25,000 — that type of rate predictability can be particularly appealing. When you put your money in a CD account, you're no longer stuck worrying about things like stock market volatility or whether your bank will slash your savings rate next month. You know exactly what you'll earn and when you'll earn it, as CDs essentially let you put your money on autopilot. That hands-off approach can be refreshing if you're tired of constantly monitoring your finances or trying to time the market.

But before you commit that much money to a CD, you'll need to know if it's actually worth doing. After all, you're agreeing to keep your funds locked away for a set period of time, and breaking that commitment early typically means paying penalties that can eat into your earnings. So what kind of returns can you realistically expect from a $25,000 CD account opened in 2026?

How much could a $25,000 CD account earn in 2026?

The beauty of CDs is that their fixed rates make it easy to calculate exactly what you'll earn. Here's what a $25,000 deposit could generate across different CD terms at some of today's top CD rates, assuming you avoid any early withdrawal penalties:

3-month CD at 3.90%: $240.26 upon maturity

$240.26 upon maturity 6-month CD at 4.20%: $519.60 upon maturity

$519.60 upon maturity 1-year CD at 4.10%: $1,025.00 upon maturity

$1,025.00 upon maturity 3-year CD at 3.95%: $3,081.06 upon maturity

$3,081.06 upon maturity 5-year CD at 3.91%: $5,284.94 upon maturity

Even with a relatively short three-month commitment, you're looking at nearly $250 in interest. If you can commit to a full-year CD term, you'll cross the $1,000 threshold, which represents a solid 4% return on your investment with none of the risk associated with stocks or other market-based investments. If you're willing to lock in your money for the longer haul, though, the numbers get even more compelling. Case in point? A 5-year CD could generate nearly $5,300 in interest at today's rates, bringing your total account value to over $30,000 by 2031.

It's also worth noting that CD accounts are FDIC-insured up to $250,000, so your $25,000 deposit is fully protected even in the unlikely event your bank fails. That insurance coverage provides an extra layer of security that you won't find with many other investment options, making CDs an especially attractive choice if you're risk-averse or if this money represents a significant portion of your emergency fund or savings cushion.

The key, though, is choosing the right CD term length for your situation. Shorter-term CDs give you flexibility to access your money sooner or to potentially reinvest at higher rates if the Fed reverses course and starts raising rates again. Longer-term CDs lock in today's rates for years to come, which could prove wise if rates continue to fall. Either way, you're earning substantially more than you would in a traditional savings account.

The bottom line

When you're dealing with $25,000, it makes sense to be strategic about where you park that money. CD accounts won't deliver the explosive returns you might get from stocks in a good year, but they also won't subject you to the volatility that comes with equity investing. Instead, they offer something increasingly valuable in uncertain times: guaranteed, predictable growth that you can count on regardless of what's happening in the broader economy.

The returns outlined above are substantial enough to meaningfully grow your savings without requiring any active management or financial expertise. Just be certain that you won't need to access those funds before your CD matures, because early withdrawal penalties can quickly erase months of interest earnings. As long as you're confident in your timeline, though, a CD can be one of the most straightforward and reliable ways to grow a five-figure savings account in 2026.