Here's how much a high-yield savings account earns

With concerns over inflation ongoing and grocery and food shopping prices still high, many Americans are looking for any edge they can get. This can take many forms, including a revision of their current investments and savings. Fortunately, there are actually a few advantages to rising interest rates, namely a boost to the money one can earn with their savings accounts.

While interest rates on mortgages and refinancing have increased exponentially in recent months, high-yield savings accounts are now offering account holders significantly more interest than they had been in recent years. But how much can you actually earn by opening up this sort of account? We will break down these numbers below.

How much a high-yield savings account earns

How much you can earn from a high-yield savings account really depends on the rate the bank or credit union offers you as well as how much you deposit into it. The more money you put in the quicker compound interest will generate, significantly growing your initial investment.

High-yield savings can have an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) that's 10 times higher or more than a typical savings account. The particular rate you get will depend on the servicer, but with repeated rate hikes from the Fed, interest rates on these accounts are currently hovering between 3.50% to 4.50%. The average savings interest rate, meantime, is approximately 0.33% at the time of writing.

What a high-yield savings account looks like

If you're a visual person who wants to see bottom-line numbers, here's what a high-yield savings account can do for you:

$500 balance:

$1.65 after a year with a regular savings account with 0.33% APR

$17.50 after one year with a high-yield savings account with 3.50% APR

$1,000 balance:

$3.30 after a year with a regular savings account with 0.33% APR

$35.00 after one year with a high-yield savings account with 3.50% APR

$5,000 balance:

$16.50 after a year with a regular savings account with 0.33% APR

$175 after one year with a high-yield savings account with 3.50% APR

The bottom line

There aren't many drawbacks to high-yield savings accounts, although account holders should be aware that interest rates can always drop again. But they could also increase from where they are now, leading to more opportunities to make cash quickly. And even if they were to drop, they're still typically better than a traditional savings account, which offers minimal incentives besides basic safekeeping.

