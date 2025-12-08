We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

By depositing money into a 3-month CD in 2026, savers can both boost their principal and secure 90 days of protection against market volatility. DBenitostock/Getty Images

With just days remaining in 2025, it's not a bad idea to revisit your savings strategy for the new year. No matter how your money performed for you this year, there's always room for improvement. And with the predictions over the economy next year varying, but inflation and unemployment concerns relatively pronounced right now, many savers may find themselves looking for savings vehicles that can ideally protect their principal and effectively boost their interest.

Fortunately, a certificate of deposit (CD) account can still do both.

While not as high as they were 12 to 18 months ago, CD interest rates remain competitive now, with many still hovering around 4%. And with a 3-month CD, in particular, savers won't have to lose access to their money for an extended period of time, as they would with long-term alternatives. This allows them to both weather the economic uncertainties prevalent now while still permitting them the flexibility to pivot their approach at the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Before getting started, however, it helps to know how much interest a 3-month CD can actually earn if opened in January 2026. Fortunately, this is simple to calculate thanks to the fixed interest rate the account utilizes. Below, we'll crunch the numbers that savers should know.

Start earning more interest on your money with a high-rate CD here.

Here's how much a 3-month CD could earn in 2026

Determining the precise interest-earning capacity of a CD account is simple to complete thanks to the account's fixed rate. Here's what it could earn starting January 1, using today's top available rate, a variety of deposit amounts and the assumption that no early withdrawal penalties or other fees are levied against the account:

$500 3-month CD at 4.00%: $4.93 upon maturity

$4.93 upon maturity $1,000 3-month CD at 4.00%: $9.85 upon maturity

$9.85 upon maturity $2,500 3-month CD at 4.00%: $24.63 upon maturity

$24.63 upon maturity $5,000 3-month CD at 4.00%: $49.27 upon maturity

$49.27 upon maturity $10,000 3-month CD at 4.00%: $98.53 upon maturity

$98.53 upon maturity $20,000 3-month CD at 4.00%: $197.07 upon maturity

$197.07 upon maturity $25,000 3-month CD at 4.00%: $246.34 upon maturity

$246.34 upon maturity $50,000 3-month CD at 4.00%: $492.67 upon maturity

Depending on the deposit amount, then, savers here can earn just a few dollars or a few hundred dollars. But the highlight with this account type is two-fold: The interest is guaranteed (as long as you don't prematurely withdraw funds) and it'll be protected for just a few months. This will allow you to get a better grasp on the economic climate in the new year and pivot in April in a new direction.

Get started with a high-rate CD account here now.

Don't forget high-yield savings accounts

If you're looking for a way to earn a rate similar to the top CDs but don't (or can't) lose access to your money to secure it, consider a high-yield savings account as an alternative. These accounts operate similarly to traditional savings accounts but with rates exponentially higher. Plus, there won't be any fees for regular banking activity, which there would be with a CD account. The one drawback? High-yield savings accounts have variable interest rates subject to decline alongside a cooling interest rate climate. Still, with rates here only expected to decline incrementally next year, this could be a viable option worth closer inspection.

The bottom line

A 3-month CD opened in early 2026 can earn savers anywhere from just $5 to close to $500, approximately. Going into the new year, this CD, thanks to its combination of a relatively early maturity date and competitive interest rate, could be a viable, short-term home for your money. But with high-yield savings accounts offering similar returns with less sacrifice required from the savers, those could also be worth exploring.

Whatever route you ultimately take, do your best to avoid traditional savings accounts. With rates there comfortably under 1% now, you'd essentially be losing money by not moving it into a CD or high-yield savings account instead.