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A $12,000 deposit into a CD can result in a big return for savers who act now. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Locking all of your money away in a fixed interest rate savings account may sound ideal and even tempting in today's economy, now that inflation is rising again, but it's not always the best approach to take. You'll want to maintain a baseline of flexibility, after all, which isn't achievable if all of your funds have been locked into one account type. And you'll need emergency funds, in particular, that are readily accessible without penalty, which typically rules out storing those exclusively in a certificate of deposit (CD) account. At the same time, with rates on CDs still available over 4% with some terms, it makes sense to exploit these accounts while returns are still competitive.

In this climate, depositing $25,000 or $50,000 may not make sense. But depositing smaller amounts, such as $12,000, can still be advantageous. Returns on account of this size could still prove to be substantial, but you'll also keep a portion of your funds liquid in case of an emergency or should you want to pivot to other account types or alternative investments.

That noted, $12,000 is a lot of money to part with, even for a short period of time. So you'll want to know the benefit of doing so before acting. How much interest will $12,000 earn in a CD at today's rates, then? Below, we'll crunch the numbers savers should know before getting started.

See how much interest you could be earning with a high-rate CD account here.

How much will $12,000 earn in a CD at today's rates?

Thanks to the fixed rate a CD account employs, it's easy to calculate the interest-earning potential. Here's how much $12,000 will earn in a CD, calculated against today's top rates for each available term and the assumption that no fees or penalties are issued against the account:

$12,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $115.33 upon maturity

$115.33 upon $12,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $243.53 upon maturity

$243.53 upon maturity $12,000 9-month CD at 4.05%: $362.69 upon maturity

$362.69 upon maturity $12,000 1-year CD at 4.10%: $502.80 upon maturity

$502.80 upon maturity $12,000 18-month CD at 4.00%: $727.15 upon maturity

$727.15 upon maturity $12,000 2-year CD at 4.05%: $991.68 upon maturity

$991.68 upon maturity $12,000 3-year CD at 3.95%: $1,478.91 upon maturity

$1,478.91 upon maturity $12,000 5-year CD at 4.00%: $2,599.83 upon maturity

Savers stand to earn anywhere between $115 and $2,600 in interest with a CD account of this size, then, with the larger earnings tied to long-term CDs. That said, early withdrawal penalties on long-term CDs can be significant, especially with an account of this size.

These penalties can easily negate most or even all of the interest earned on the account to that point, so it's critical that you only open an account that you can maintain. But with multiple ways to earn hundreds if not thousands of dollars with a $12,000 CD account now, this should be relatively easy to accomplish.

Get started with a CD account online now.

The bottom line

Interest earnings on a $12,000 CD account won't make you rich, no matter which term and rate you ultimately decide on. But the interest will be substantial, your principal will remain secure and the peace of mind you obtain by not having to worry about adverse market conditions will be significant. Consider shopping around for CDs today, then, to see which rate and term best fit your financial needs, and look to online banks, specifically, which tend to offer more competitive rates than banks with physical, in-person branches do.