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Before committing, it helps to understand what a $100,000 annuity could realistically provide each month. Pla2na/Getty Images

Knowing how much income your retirement savings can reliably generate is a critical part of retirement planning, as that money may need to last for decades after you stop working. And, while retirees may have several options for generating income from their savings right now, the looming financial issues, including persistent cost pressures and uncertainty about the direction of the economy, can make it difficult to determine how much money they can safely spend each month.

That uncertainty may be especially concerning for those who are approaching retirement with a sizable nest egg but without a traditional pension, which has become less and less common over the last several decades. Keeping $100,000 in retirement cash on hand provides flexibility, for example, but gradually withdrawing it creates the risk that the balance will eventually run out. Investing it may offer more growth potential, but it also exposes the money to market losses, which are risky for retirees.

An annuity offers a different route. By converting a portion of your savings into a guaranteed stream of payments, an annuity can be a reliable source of retirement income. Before committing that much money, though, it helps to understand what $100,000 could realistically provide each month — and why two retirees investing the same amount may receive very different payments.

Find out which annuity options you have for retirement here.

How much will a $100,000 annuity pay each month in 2026?

A $100,000 annuity can provide a meaningful source of guaranteed monthly income in retirement, though the amount you receive will depend heavily on factors such as your age when payments begin. For many retirees, that income can work alongside Social Security benefits, pension payments and retirement savings withdrawals to help cover recurring expenses and make monthly cash flow more predictable. According to an analysis by Annuity.org, here's how much a $100,000 single-life immediate annuity could pay per month at different ages:

At age 60: A man could receive about $530 per month, while a woman could receive approximately $503.

A man could receive about $530 per month, while a woman could receive approximately $503. At age 65: The estimated payment increases to $625 per month for a man and $590 for a woman.

The estimated payment increases to $625 per month for a man and $590 for a woman. At age 70: A man could collect about $750 per month, while a woman could receive roughly $703.

A man could collect about $750 per month, while a woman could receive roughly $703. At age 75: Estimated payments rise to $920 per month for a man and $859 for a woman.

Estimated payments rise to $920 per month for a man and $859 for a woman. At age 80: A man could receive about $1,150 per month, while a woman could collect approximately $1,080.

These payments rise with age because an insurer generally expects to make payments for fewer years when the annuity buyer is older, reducing their risk. Women typically receive less than men of the same age because women have longer average life expectancies, meaning the insurer may need to make payments for a longer period.

However, the highest monthly payment may not offer the best fit for every retiree. The figures above are for single-life annuities, which generally stop payments when the annuity owner dies. Adding protection for a spouse or beneficiary typically reduces the monthly income.

For example, a joint-life annuity purchased by a 65-year-old couple would result in monthly payments of about $536 per month, based on the same estimates. The lower payment reflects the insurer's obligation to continue providing income for as long as either spouse remains alive.

A 65-year-old man who chooses a lifetime annuity with 10 years of guaranteed payments could receive approximately $608 per month, versus $625 with a basic single-life option. If he dies during the 10-year period, the remaining guaranteed payments would go to his beneficiary.

Learn how an annuity could help you prepare for retirement now.

What should you consider before buying a $100,000 annuity?

The size of the payment matters when you're considering a $100,000 annuity, but it should not be the only factor guiding your decision. After all, an annuity requires you to give up control of a large sum of money in exchange for reliable income, so you should also consider how the purchase would affect the rest of your retirement plan.

And that starts with liquidity. Once your $100,000 has been converted into an income stream via an annuity, you generally cannot withdraw the full principal if an emergency arises. Keeping a separate cash reserve may help you cover medical bills, home repairs and other large expenses without disrupting your monthly budget.

You should also decide who the income from the annuity needs to protect. For example, a single retiree who wants the largest possible payment may prefer a single-life annuity. A married retiree may be better served by a joint-life contract, though, even though it pays less each month, because the surviving spouse can continue receiving income.

The impact of inflation is another consideration. A level monthly payment may feel substantial when the contract begins, but its purchasing power can decline over a long retirement. Some annuities offer inflation adjustments, but adding that protection generally results in a smaller starting payment.

Taxes can also affect how much income you actually keep. If the annuity is purchased with money from a traditional IRA or another pre-tax retirement account, the payments are generally taxable as ordinary income. With a nonqualified annuity funded by after-tax dollars, each payment may include both taxable earnings and a nontaxable return of principal.

The bottom line

A $100,000 annuity can produce meaningful monthly income right now, but there is no single payout that applies to every buyer. Depending on your age and contract choices, your payment could range from roughly a few hundred dollars for certain joint or fixed-period arrangements to more than $1,000 per month for an older buyer choosing single-life coverage.

Before buying any annuity, though, you should determine how much liquidity you need, whether a spouse or beneficiary requires protection and how the payments will be taxed. Comparing several annuity options can then help you find one that balances monthly income with the protections your retirement plan requires.