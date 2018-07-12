How happy are you really?

A Yale University professor is teaching students around the world how science can help them lead a happier life. Laurie Santos started the class "Psychology and the Good Life" back in January. Nearly one quarter of Yale's undergraduates enrolled, making it the most popular course in the school's more than 300-year history. Now, over 138,000 people around the world have registered for the class online.

At the beginning of Santos' course she has her students take an "authentic happiness inventory" to see how happy they really are. You can take that test here.