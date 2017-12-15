2 workers crushed when house flooded by Hurricane Harvey collapses

HOUSTON -- Two men working to lift a house onto a higher foundation after being flooded by Hurricane Harvey died when the structure fell on them. Harris County sheriff's deputies say the accident happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday when the jacks being used to lift the house collapsed in a suburban Houston subdivision near Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The house dropped about three feet onto the men. Authorities said emergency crews had to use special equipment to lift the house off of the men.

CBS News affiliate KHOU-TV reports both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.

Amanda Guthrie is a sister-in-law of one of the victims. She says the two men were part of a four-man crew that volunteered to help their neighbor with his house.

"They were lifting Bobby Godwin's house," Roxana Lee, a family member of the homeowner, told KHOU-TV. "They were volunteering, they were just trying to do a good deed from Hurricane Harvey. It's pretty much a good deed gone bad."

No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.