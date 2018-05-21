Texas teen Louis Jordan was in downtown Houston waiting to give his mother a ride home from work when he saw another woman waiting for a lift, in a wheelchair, unsheltered in the oppressive heat. She had been waiting for Metro Lift, a public transportation service for the disabled.

"It was unbearably hot," Jordan told KTRK-TV. "I wouldn't want to be out there in the sun."

Acting fast, he grabbed an umbrella to provide shade for the woman, holding it while keeping her company.

"Come to find out, it was going to be a little longer for the Metro Lift to come and get her," Jordan told the station. "So we ended up waiting out there for an hour and 45 minutes."

While they waited, the pair found plenty of things to talk about, like her book club and their shared love of pork chops.

Jordan's mother, Bernette Botts, snapped the photo of her son that went viral.

"I'm a proud mama," Botts said.