Houston girl believed kidnapped after "credible threat" found, treated for injuries

HOUSTON -- A Houston girl who was believed to have been kidnapped was found Wednesday evening and is being treated for injuries, reports CBS affiliate KHOU.

Few details were released about how 12-year-old Jennifer Castillo was found and how she was injured. Police said she was located around 9 p.m. on Harbor Town Drive, which is near the apartment complex where she vanished Tuesday night. She had been staying there with family, police said.

An Amber Alert was issued and Houston police detectives said that they believed that Jennifer could be in danger since a "credible threat" was made by people who may have been holding her against her will. They said the family was contacted after she disappeared and they could hear Jennifer in the background, apparently frightened of the people who may be holding her captive. They did not say how the family was contacted or detail the nature of the threat, but Houston Police Detective D. Crowder called it "credible, reliable and genuine."

Crowder said some of the girl's family members also expressed concern for their own safety. He said it's possible she knew her captors. He didn't detail the nature of the threat.

The Houston Chronicle reports she was alone when she was located and is speaking with investigators. No other information was immediately available.