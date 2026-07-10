Household staff can earn up to $300,000 working for America's rich, report finds

Skilled workers can command six-figure salaries tending to the needs of America's rich, according to a new report.

Luxury staffing firm Morgan & Mallet found that shortages of household staff are driving up pay for private chefs, nannies, chauffeurs, property managers, personal assistants and others who work for the wealthy. A volatile global economy is also driving the ultra-rich "to seek safe havens, often leading to the acquisition of multiple properties and therefore, an unprecedented need for staff to manage these new assets," the report states.

"The reality is that securing quality staff with proven experience has become increasingly difficult, pushing wages for the best candidates to record highs globally," Morgan & Mallet said.

Private chefs in the U.S. can earn between $100,000 and $300,000 annually, with the highest salaries going to those with Michelin stars to their name or who specialize in cooking for people with dietary restrictions. Nannies fluent in multiple languages can also fetch hefty pay packages.

Other high-earning household staff jobs, according to Morgan & Mallet.

Chiefs of staff: $150,000-$300,000

Personal assistants: $80,000-$250,000

Executive assistants: $120,000-$200,000

Estate managers: $150,000-$200,000

In the U.S., the most sought-after helper among the rich is a personal assistant, making up 22% of clients' staffing requests, according to the report.

The median household income in the U.S in 2024 (the latest data available) was $83,730, according to the Census Bureau.