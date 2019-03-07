House resolution would condemn anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim bigotry

CBS News has obtained the latest working draft of the House resolution condemning both anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim bigotry, after House Democrats were told by party leadership they would be voting on a resolution on Thursday in response to remarks made by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, who suggested pro-Israel political organizations "push for allegiance to a foreign country."

The latest draft resolution, which could still be further edited before a final vote, condemns "anti-Semitism as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of the United States and condemning anti-Muslim discrimination and bigotry against minorities as contrary to the values of the United States."

The working draft does not mention Omar by name.

It also lists examples of anti-Semitism including: "blaming Jews as Jews when things go wrong," and points to slurs like "Jews control the United States Government or seek global, political and financial domination," "Jews are obsessed with money," as well as accusations that claim citizens who are Jewish are "more loyal to Israel or to the Jewish community than to the interests of their own nations."

The draft resolution also outlines historical examples of accusations of "dual loyalty" including the race-based incarceration of Americans of Japanese descent during World War II, the questioning of the loyalty of President John F. Kennedy because of his Catholic faith, and "the post-9/11 conditions faced by Muslim-Americans in the United States, including instances of Islamophobia and false and vicious attacks on and threats to Muslim- American members of Congress for alleged association with terrorism," which might be seen as a nod to a recent poster in West Virginia falsely linking Omar to the terrorist attacks of 2001.

The resolution cites both the 2017 Pittsburgh synangoue shoot and several attacks on mosques.

The resolution draft affirms 10 different beliefs of the House of Representatives, including in part that the House "acknowledges the dangerous consequences of perpetuating anti-Semitic stereotypes in the United States and around the world, including the myth of dual loyalty" and also rejects attempts to justify hatred or violent attacks as an acceptable expression of disapproval or frustration over political events in the Middle East or elsewhere."

And it states that the House "encourages all public officials to learn more about anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism, and other bigotry to ensure that the United States is able to live up to the principles of tolerance and religious freedom."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended Omar Thursday. "It's up to her to explain but I do not believe she understood the full weight of her words," Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol. "I feel confident that her words were not based on any kind of anti-Semitic attitude." She also said, "It's not about her -- it's about these forms of hatred."

Camilo Montoya-Galvez contributed to this report.