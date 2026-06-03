House votes to rein in Trump on Iran as war loses GOP support

Washington — The House on Wednesday passed a measure that would force President Trump to end the war with Iran without congressional authorization, marking the first time the lower chamber has defied the White House on the conflict.

The House voted 215 to 208 to approve the war powers resolution with the help of four Republicans. Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, who has voted against the three previous failed attempts, also dropped his opposition and voted for the measure, giving his party unanimity on the issue.

Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Tom Barrett of Michigan and Warren Davidson of Ohio voted with Democrats in favor of the measure.

Democrats in the chamber erupted in applause after passage.

The vote was supposed to take place before lawmakers left for the Memorial Day recess, but House GOP leaders abruptly pulled the vote when it became clear they did not have the numbers to block it. Several Republicans were absent and others were expected to support it.

The Senate advanced a similar measure in May to rein in Mr. Trump on Iran after four Republicans joined all but one Democrat to push it forward. Three Republican absences also helped deliver the breakthrough after seven previous unsuccessful votes.

But the Senate's procedural vote was just the first step on the way to potential passage, and Republicans will have another opportunity to block it in the coming days.

It's unclear when they plan to vote on the House version.

Even if a war powers resolution is approved by both chambers, it faces an all-but-certain presidential veto. The measure currently lacks the two-thirds support in both chambers needed to override a veto.

Support for the war from some Republicans waned after the conflict passed a statutory 60-day deadline under the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which says the president must remove armed forces from hostilities if Congress has not authorized the war. The war passed the deadline on May 1, but the administration has argued that a fragile ceasefire stopped the clock in early April, though both sides have carried out attacks since then.

Republicans who have voted in favor of limiting Mr. Trump's military powers in Iran have been uncomfortable with the lack of congressional authorization on the war and a strategy to end it. Some fear the war's unpopularity and the economic fallout could harm the GOP's chances at keeping control of Congress after the midterm elections in November.

GOP Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa, who is running for Senate, said in a private exchange at a campaign stop last week that the war could be a "political liability" if it continues beyond "the next couple of weeks," according to audio obtained by CBS News.

But Mr. Trump said last month he was in "no hurry" to make a deal with Iran ahead of the midterms.

"Everybody's saying, 'Oh, the midterms, I'm in a hurry.' I'm in no hurry," he said.

The resolution approved Wednesday was introduced in April by Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. It directs the president "to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities with Iran," unless Congress declares war or authorizes the use of military force.

Rep. Brian Mast of Florida, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, earlier Wednesday called it a "stupid political vote" that "weakens the president's hands as he's negotiating with Iran."

During floor debate on the measure on May 20, Democrats questioned why Republicans haven't held a vote on an authorization for military force to provide Mr. Trump with legal guardrails for attacking Iran.

"If my Republican colleagues believe this is justified, they should bring an AUMF to the floor," Meeks said.

There's been little momentum so far behind an AUMF introduced by Barrett earlier in May.

Rep. Kevin Kiley of California, an independent who caucuses with Republicans, argued there are "better tools" for Congress to assert its authority.

"We actually have the ability to provide direction as to how funds should be used," Kiley said, referring to Congress' power of the purse. "I understand why people want to use whatever tools are available, but I believe that Congress should use those tools of congressional oversight and the powers we have under Article I that really have teeth here."