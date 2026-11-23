Washington — The House Ethics Committee on Monday released its report on allegations against Rep. Jimmy Gomez, saying it found "substantial evidence" that the California Democrat engaged in sexual misconduct, including making unwanted sexual advances and sexual contact with a House staffer.

The bipartisan committee announced in August that it was looking into the allegations.

As part of its investigation, the panel interviewed one woman who said Gomez made unwanted sexual advances toward her while she was a House staffer on two occasions, including one in which he made "sexual contact" with her in public and another where she described him as "forceful" with her in his congressional office, according to the report.

"Representative Gomez failed in his obligation to behave in a manner that reflects creditably on the House, and his conduct was exacerbated by his failure to appreciate the inherent power imbalance between House Members and House staff," the report said.

The report said Gomez's conduct caused the woman "significant and ongoing distress" and contributed to her decision to leave her job.

In a statement in August, Gomez acknowledged that he "made personal mistakes outside my marriage," but said his "actions were consensual in nature."

Gomez lost his reelection bid earlier this month.

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