Washington — The House Ethics Committee on Thursday approved several changes aimed at improving how the secretive bipartisan panel handles sexual misconduct investigations.

The pace of the committee's investigations has come under scrutiny after several members were accused of sexual misconduct this year. Two lawmakers — Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California and Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas — resigned before the committee could complete its work. Other members under investigation by the committee for sexual misconduct either ended their campaign or lost their reelection bids.

The panel met briefly Thursday afternoon in a rare public meeting to discuss the proposed changes, which were detailed in a news release Friday.

The committee delegated subpoena authority to the chairman and ranking member, instead of requiring that the full committee vote on subpoenas. The change should "significantly expedite" its investigations, the committee said.

Members of the House Ethics Committee participate in a public meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 19, 2026. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

The committee also codified its longstanding policy of publicly disclosing when a member has been found to have engaged in sexual harassment or other sexual misconduct, while protecting the identity of victims.

It also consolidated duplicative procedural steps and simplified the process, which it said should "accelerate the conclusion of investigations by several months or more while still providing for important due process protections."

Another change includes "expanding the circumstances under which fines and denials of privileges are considered as appropriate sanctions."

"The House of Representatives must have a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment and misconduct and the Committee on Ethics is committed to ensuring that its practices and processes sufficiently hold perpetrators accountable and deliver justice for survivors," Rep. Mark DeSaulnier of California, the top Democrat on the committee, said in a statement Friday.

A bipartisan initiative aimed at addressing how sexual misconduct claims are handled within the House was formed earlier this year to propose reforms. The group, led by Reps. Kat Cammack, a Florida Republican, and Teresa Leger Fernández, a New Mexico Democrat, has yet to release its recommendations.