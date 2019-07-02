House Democrats sue Trump administration over tax returns

House Democrats are taking the Trump administration to court in in an effort to obtain President Trump's tax returns. The House Ways and Means Committee is suing the Treasury Department and IRS, according to a complaint filed Tuesday in federal court in D.C.

The Democrat-led House Ways and Means Committee is suing the Treasury Department and IRS, as well as their respective leaders, Steve Mnuchin and Charles Rettig, in an escalation of the war between Capitol Hill and the White House.

The IRS insists a law allowing the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee to access any tax return is overreaching and not applicable, while House Democrats argue the administration is skirting the law.

Mr. Trump, who said on the campaign trail he would release his tax returns, has resisted doing so ever since.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal had previously warned the Treasury Department in May that he would likely sue the department if they didn't comply with requests for the records, and they did not.

This is a developing story and will be updated.