Trump budget package in danger as it hits GOP opposition

Washington — House Republicans have yet to resolve several major disputes that threaten to derail President Trump's domestic policy bill as more conservative members and blue-state Republicans dig in on their demands.

House Speaker Mike Johnson remains committed to putting the legislation, which would extend tax cuts from Mr. Trump's first term while temporarily enacting new ones, on the floor before Memorial Day. The tax measures, as well as increased spending on the military and border security, would be offset partly by cuts to Medicaid, food stamps and clean energy subsidies.

But first, it will have to get through the House Budget Committee starting Friday, where a handful of conservatives have said the legislation does not go far enough to slash federal spending. Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina said Thursday that he and Rep. Chip Roy of Texas would vote against advancing the bill.

"We've got a spending problem. We've got a deficit problem, and it doesn't address that," Norman said.

Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas, the Republican chairman of the Budget Committee, said he was confident there are enough votes to advance it when the committee meets Friday to merge the various parts of the reconciliation package that have been produced by other committees into a single bill. If it can get out of the Budget Committee, the plan is for the Rules Committee to meet Monday to tee it up for a floor vote later in the week.

Meanwhile, a group of Republicans from blue states have threatened to withhold their support in a floor vote if the bill does not raise a cap on state and local taxes that can be written off on federal tax returns. The bill increases the cap on the deduction from $10,000 to $30,000, but several New York Republicans have insisted on raising it even further.

Rep. Mike Lawler, a New York Republican, on Thursday called the cap "unacceptable" and said the group has made clear to leadership that "none of us are going to support that as it currently stands."

Among the demands conservative members have made are moving up the work requirements for Medicaid recipients without disabilities and children. The requirements would not set in until 2029 under the current bill and conservatives want them to kick in as soon as the legislation becomes law.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, said Thursday that they are considering moving up the effective date for the work requirements to get more members on board with the final product, but added that the final details have not been worked out.

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, spent Thursday meeting with the opposing factions and said they would continue to negotiate through the weekend to resolve the remaining differences. He can afford just three defections, if all members are voting, in a floor vote.

Caitlin Yilek Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at CBSNews.com, based in Washington, D.C. She previously worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill, and was a member of the 2022 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship with the National Press Foundation.

contributed to this report.