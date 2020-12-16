Honda recalls 1.4M U.S. vehicles for software flaw, fire hazard and more

Honda is recalling over 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S. to repair drive shafts that can break, window switches that can overheat and a software flaw.

The software recall includes:

737,000 Honda Accords from 2018 to 2020 and Honda Insights from 2019 and 2020.



A programming flaw in a control computer can cause the rear camera, turn signals and windshield wipers to malfunction. Owners will be notified in late January about when they should take their vehicles to a dealer for repairs, the automaker said Wednesday.

Two drive shaft recalls cover:

430,000 Honda Civic Hybrids from 2012

The 2007 through 2014 Honda Fit

The 2013 through 2015 Acura ILX

The 2013 through 2015 Honda Accord

The vehicles are sold in 22 states where salt is used to clear roads in the winter. The drive shafts can break due to corrosion. Dealers will inspect the left and right drive shafts and replace them if needed. Parts aren't available yet. Owners will get an initial notification in February and will be told later when to go to a dealer.

The power-window switch recall includes:

About 268,000 Honda CR-Vs from 2002 through 2006

Water can get into an open driver's window and cause an electrical short, possibly touching off a fire. It's the second recall for the same issue. The cars were recalled starting in October of 2012, but the repairs didn't work. Honda said it has reports of 16 fires but no injuries. Honda advised owners to take the SUVs in for repairs as soon as they get a recall notice. Those will be mailed starting in late January. Owners can also check https://owners.honda.com/service-maintenance/recalls or call (888) 234-2138 to see if their CR-V is affected.